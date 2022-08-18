At only 58 years old, Nicolas Cage’s time in Hollywood can be summarized as eventful, to say the least. It is almost hard to imagine the 80s, 90s, and 2000s without the actor. He starred in films like Valley Girl, Raising Arizona, and Moonstruck. Those films were just in the 80s. From there, he landed an Academy Award for Leaving Las Vegas. And that wasn’t the end for Cage as he landed roles in Face/Off, Con Air, City of Angels, and Gone in 60 Seconds. When it comes to the legendary actor, no role is off-limits. Whether it is speeding down the road with the speedometer pushed right or saving America by stealing the Declaration of Independence, Cage is the right actor for the job. Still going strong after four decades, it appears the actor recently showcased a new look that had some stunned.

