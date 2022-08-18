Read full article on original website
Related
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals If Another Sequel Is Possible
While the summer might be over, it appears nobody told Top Gun: Maverick as it continues to prove itself a top contender at the box office. Since its release in May, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring action star Tom Cruise, has made over $1.4 billion. Already an achievement in itself, the milestone comes over 30 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. Although the hit received rave reviews at the time, the sequel was somewhat of a mystery as to what it might do at the box office. But solidifying itself as the summer blockbuster of the year, the cast and talent behind the camera could never imagine the mountain of success that would follow. Now, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film, Director Joseph Kosinski reveals what the future holds for Maverick.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Iconic Scene
While Val Kilmer’s character was crucial to Top Gun: Maverick, the actor only appeared in the movie for a brief cameo due to his current health battles. Because of that, the cast and crew were dedicated to making Kilmer proud of the scene. Kilmer was one of the main...
Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List
Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Shocking Number of Surgeries He’s Undergone as an Action Star
In 1976, Sylvester Stallone became a Hollywood sensation with his breakout role as the titular character in Rocky, a film following the early career of the fictional boxing legend Rocky Balboa. Though Rocky is technically a drama, it includes plenty of high-stakes in-ring action. To say Sylvester Stallone did an...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
John Wayne’s Unfortunate Experience With Ward Bond Left Director John Ford ‘Speechless’
From his Hollywood debut in 1926 to his tragic death in 1979, John Wayne amassed nearly 200 acting credits, becoming a symbol of Americana and a true icon of both the Western genre and the Golden Age of Hollywood along the way. In the course of his 50-year career, John...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Smith Spots Massive Spider Feet Away From Him, Has Total Meltdown: VIDEO
It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of. On Saturday (August 20th), Men in Black star Will Smith found himself trapped in a Holiday Inn hotel room with a large tarantula and managed to capture the entire ordeal on video. “Posting this from a Holiday Inn,” Will Smith wrote...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO
Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
‘The Munsters’: Herman, Lily Perform Hilarious Sonny and Cher Cover
It was recently announced that singer-songwriter-filmmaker Rob Zombie is releasing a new reboot of “The Munsters.” Zombie has dropped several original songs for the film, with a new one being a cover of a familiar song. Produced by Zombie and Zeuss, “I Got You Babe” is a cover...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending this new addition to the popular streaming service to number one – just 48 hours after its premiere. Netflix has long kept viewers updated on the most watched shows to hit the platform on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Kingdom Exodus’: Opening Sequence Revealed For Lars Von Trier’s Venice-Bound Series; Local Release Date Set
With Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus due to world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, Zentropa has dropped a look at the kinetic opening sequence as well as a set of new posters (check out the video above and see photos below). The Danish release for the series has also been set with Viaplay premiering it on October 9 before it airs on DR at a later date. The opening sequence introduces the large cast, which includes old acquaintances from previous seasons as well as new faces in the supernatural universe. This is the final season of von Trier’s cult...
Clint Eastwood Once Reflected on Seeing ‘Pulp Fiction’ for the First Time
In 1993, the script for the second offering from budding filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, landed on the desk of TriStar Pictures execs. Well, Reservoir Dogs was strange, incredibly brutal, and unbelievably profane, but it was a modest success at the time. Maybe this one would be even better. Upon...
Nicolas Cage Unveils New Bright Red Hair, Beard: PHOTO
At only 58 years old, Nicolas Cage’s time in Hollywood can be summarized as eventful, to say the least. It is almost hard to imagine the 80s, 90s, and 2000s without the actor. He starred in films like Valley Girl, Raising Arizona, and Moonstruck. Those films were just in the 80s. From there, he landed an Academy Award for Leaving Las Vegas. And that wasn’t the end for Cage as he landed roles in Face/Off, Con Air, City of Angels, and Gone in 60 Seconds. When it comes to the legendary actor, no role is off-limits. Whether it is speeding down the road with the speedometer pushed right or saving America by stealing the Declaration of Independence, Cage is the right actor for the job. Still going strong after four decades, it appears the actor recently showcased a new look that had some stunned.
NFL・
WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Posts New Look at Upcoming Netflix Movie
The upcoming Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart buddy flick is headed to Netflix next weekend. And Wahlberg is giving fans a brand-new look at the upcoming streaming comedy film in a recent Twitter update. And this Me Time sneak peek is a great one, giving us a 30-second long wild ride as we see all the shenanigans…or “crazy stuff” the two Me Time stars find themselves getting into throughout the film.
‘Breaking Bad’ Creators Were ‘Troubled’ By Fans’ Feelings Toward Skyler
Over the course of Breaking Bad, perhaps no character was more unjustly vilified than Walter White’s beleaguered wife, Skyler. Walter (Bryan Cranston) led a double life as a meth empire boss and a family man. However, it was often his wife Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn, who was viewed as the villain in the story by fans.
New Kevin Costner Western, ‘Horizon,’ Casts Luke Wilson
Kevin Costner’s new Western endeavor, “Horizon,” casts its newest member. Luke Wilson now joins Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campell Bower as the stars of the multi-film saga. Filming begins on August 29 in Utah, and according to Costner, the project consists of four parts released every three months. Costner is starring, directing, and producing through his company Territory Pictures.
‘National Treasure 3’: Major Update on Next Movie, Nicolas Cage
Adventure/action movie “National Treasure” quickly gained a cult following after its release in 2004. The film, which starred Nicholas Cage, got one sequel. Now, Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that the script for a third movie in the franchise has been written. The original “National Treasure” film followed “Historian...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2’s Twisted Finale Reveals Who Killed Bunny Folger
'Only Murders in the Building' finally reveals who killed Bunny Folger — after a season of red herrings, did you see this one coming?
Outsider.com
548K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1