More than 70 SLO County offices are up for election. Here’s who’s running
Part 2 of the 2022 election season is right around the corner in San Luis Obispo County. In November, SLO County voters will have the opportunity to elect representatives for 35 different government agencies, for a total of more than 70 offices.
Candidates had until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to apply to run for office. Here’s a list of who will be on ballots this fall.
Atascadero City Council
In Atascadero, one two-year term is up for election for mayor, two four-year City Council terms are open, and one four-year term for treasurer is also up for election. Here’s who applied to run for office.
Mayor
- Heather Moreno, incumbent
City Council (two seats)
- Susan Funk, incumbent
- Heather Newsom, incumbent
- Bret Heinemann, educator and writer
Treasurer
- Gere Sibbach, incumbent
Arroyo Grande City Council
In Arroyo Grande, there are three open seats on the City Council, including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.
Mayor
- Dale T. Hanson
- Gaea Powell
- Caren Ray Russom, incumbent
District 1 councilmember
- Kathleen P. Secrest
District 4 councilmember
- Ben Franco
- James Robert Guthrie
Grover Beach City Council
Three offices are up for election in Grover Beach: a two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.
Mayor
- Karen Bright, Grover Beach city councilmember
- Stacy Korsgaden, business owner
District 1 councilmember
- Robert Robert, incumbent
District 2 councilmember
- Daniel Rushing, incumbent
- Ron Arnoldsen, retired dentist
Morro Bay City Council
In Morro Bay, three seats are up for election — including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.
Mayor
- John Heading, incumbent
- Carla Wixom, small business owner
City Council (two seats)
- Casey Cordes, marketer
- David Duringer, estate planning attorney
- Cyndee Edwards, business owner and esthetician
- Robin “Zara” Landrum, homemaker
- Sarah Smith Robinson, professional server
- Deanna Sandoval
Paso Robles City Council
Four people applied for three open seats on the Paso Robles City Council, including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for city councilmembers.
Mayor
- Steve Martin, incumbent
- Michael Rivera
District 1 councilmember
- John Hamon Jr.
District 2 councilmember
- Chris Bausch
Pismo Beach City Council
In Pismo Beach, two City Council seats are up for election. One person applied for the two-year mayor position, and five people applied for two four-year city councilmember positions.
Mayor
- Ed Waage, incumbent
City Council (2 seats)
- Erik Howell, attorney
- Stacy Inman, attorney
- Kevin Carl Kreowski, retired
- Debora Ann Lossing, account manager
- Mary Ann Reiss, incumbent
San Luis Obispo City Council
In San Luis Obispo, three seats are up for election on the City Council — including a two-year term for mayor and two, four-year city councilmember terms.
Mayor
- Donald Hedrick, artisan recycler harbinger
- Richard Orcutt, retired firefighter
- Jeffrey Specht, entrepreneur
- Erica A. Stewart, appointed incumbent
City Council (two seats)
- Joe Benson, attorney
- Emily Francis, teacher and planning commissioner
- James Papp, architectural historian and businessperson
- Michelle Shoresman, appointed incumbent
SLO County Office of Education Governing Board
Three seats are up for election on the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education Governing Board, including trustees for Areas No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Only one person applied to run for each office.
Trustee Area No. 2
- Paul Madonna, incumbent since 1985
Trustee Area No. 4
- Juan Olivarria, retired educator
Trustee Area No. 5
- George E. Galvan, incumbent
SLO County Community College Governing Board
Two seats are open on the SLO County Community College District Governing Board, which represents Cuesta College. Three total candidates have applied for the positions.
Trustee Area No. 3
- Pat Mullen, incumbent
Trustee Area No. 4
- Adrienne Garcia-Specht, financial aid counselor
- Peter J. Sysak, incumbent
Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees
Four seats with four-year terms are up for election on the Atascadero Unified School District Governing Board. Nine people applied to run for office.
- Tami Gunther, incumbent
- Rebekah Koznek, parent
- Tracy Ellis-Weit, retired teacher
- Vy Pierce, parent
- George R. Shoemaker, incumbent
- Dan L. Hathaway, retired security officer
- Denise McGrew Kane, parent and business owner
- Chris Collins, retired educator
- Scott Staton, rehabilitation therapist
Cayucos Elementary School District Governing Board
Three seats are open on the Cayucos Elemenary School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3.
Trustee Area No. 1
- Steve Geil, incumbent
- Kerry Friend, teacher
- Chloe Phillips, student and lifeguard
Trustee Area No. 2
- Chris Castillo, incumbent
Trustee Area No. 3
- Gretchen J. Ross, consultant
Coast Unified School District Governing Board
Two seats are open on the Cast Unified School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 2 and No. 3 — both are four year terms.
Trustee Area No. 2
- Susan Dever, educator psychologist
- Lee McFarland, incumbent
Trustee Area No. 3
- Joe Prian, real estate broker
- Daevin Thomas, parent and agriculture businessperson
- Andrea Naemi-Vergne, parent
- Ashley Smeester, behavior analyst
Lucia Mar Unified School District Governing Board
On the Lucia Mar Unified School District Governing Board, three seats are up for election — including trustees for Areas No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7.
Trustee Area No. 5
- Colleen Martin, educator and trustee
- Gary Joralemon, college/university instructor
Trustee Area No. 6
- Eilene T. Pham, mother
- Roxana Maldonado, teacher
- Scott Bloom, engineer and project manager
Trustee Area No. 7
- Luke Davis, real estate agent
- Donna Kandel, retired teacher
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board
Four seats are open on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board. This includes four-year terms for trustees representing Areas No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, along with one two-year term to represent the whole district.
Trustee Area No. 1
- Jim Cogan, business owner and parent
- Christopher Arend, incumbent
- Peter Byrne, retired
Trustee Area No. 2
- Joel Peterson, parent and executive director
Trustee Area No. 4
- Frank Triggs, retired business manager
- Catherine Reimer, superintendent and principal
- Sondra Williams, registered nurse
Member to represent the whole district
- Adelita Hiteshew, mother
- Laurene D. McCoy, family life pastor
- Jim Irving, real estate broker
Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board
Three four-year terms are open on the Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board, but only two people applied for the seats.
- Suze Evenson, retired school secretary
- Aaron Borden, incumbent
San Luis Coastal Unified School District Governing BoardFour seats with four-year terms are up for election on the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5.
Trustee Area No. 1
- Marilyn Rodger, incumbent
- Loren Leidinger, outreach development director
Trustee Area No. 2
- Jim Quesenberry, retired teacher
- Rob Banfield, retired public educator
Trustee Area No. 4
- Mark Buchman, incumbent
- Tony Evans, parent and teacher
Trustee Area No. 5
- Ellen Sheffer, incumbent
San Miguel Joint Union School District Governing Board
Two four-year terms are up for election on the San Miguel Joint Union School District board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1 and No. 3.
Trustee Area No. 1
- Shawn Angulo, incumbent
Trustee Area No. 3
- Randy Kwiatkoski, incumbent
Shandon Joint Unified School District Governing Board
Two people applied to compete for the Area No. 2 seat on the Shandon Joint Unified School District Governing Board.
- Jennifer Moe, incumbent
- Jesse Cuellar, appointed incumbent
Templeton Unified School District Governing Board
Six people applied for two seats on the Templeton Unified School District Governing Board. Both seats have four-year terms.
- Jennifer Grinager, parent and therapist
- Matt Allison, parent and businessperson
- Jay L. Raftery Jr., attorney
- Jason Tesarz, parent and engineer
- Janel Armet, mother and businesswoman
- Fiona Bond, parent and horticulturist
Port San Luis Harbor District
One person applied to run for the four-year term as Port San Luis Harbor District Commissioner for Division 3.
- Mary Matakovich, incumbent
One person applied to run for the four-year term as Port San Luis Harbor District Commissioner for Division 5.
- Drew Brandy, incumbent
Avila Beach Community Services District
Three seats are up for election on the Avila Beach Community Services District in November, but only two people applied to run.
- Pete Kelley, incumbent
- Ara Najarian, incumbent
California Valley Community Services District
Two seats are open on the California Valley Community Services District, but only one person applied to run for office.
- Piper Wilson, appointed incumbent
Cambria Community Healthcare District
Three positions are up for election at the Cambria Community Healthcare District. This includes four-year terms for Division 2 and Division 3, and a two-year term to represent the whole district.
The whole district
- Bruce Mumper, retired physical therapist
Division 2
- Laurie Mileur, incumbent
Division 3
- John Milon, retired administrative officer
Cambria Community Services District
Two four-year terms are up for election on the Cambria Community Services District.
- Jim Bahringer, small business owner
- Debra Scott, registered nurse
- Michael Thomas, community volunteer
Cayucos Sanitary District
Three seats are up for election on the Cayucos Sanitary District board, including directors for Divisions 1, 2 and 4. Only one person applied to run for each position.
Division 1
- John H, Curti, appointed incumbent
Division 2
- Robert W. Frank, appointed incumbent
Division 4
- Shirley Lyon, incumbent
Ground Squirrel Hollow Community Services District
Two seats with four-year terms are open on the Ground Squirrel Hollow Community Services District.
- Edmond Martinson, incumbent
- Bob Wilcox, appointed incumbent
- Pam Fulmer, incumbent
- James Scott Durian, retired
Heritage Ranch Community Services District
Seven people applied to run for the three open seats on the Heritage Ranch Community Services District.
- Masen Yaffee, small business owner
- Martin Rowley, IT manager
- Micael Camou, retired
- Reg Cousineau, incumbent
- Bill Gene Barker, construction inspector and contractor
- Miriam Merrill, compliance officer
- Steven Lovick
Independence Ranch Community Services District
Two seats are open on the Independence Ranch Community Services District, and two people applied to run for each four-year term.
- Charles Miller
- George Tracy, retired
Los Osos Community Services District
Three seats are open on the Los Osos Community Services District, and one person applied to run for each four-year position. Here’s who:
Division 1
- Chuck Cesena, incumbent
Division 2
- Matthew D. Fourcroy, incumbent
Division 4
- Christine Womack, incumbent
Nipomo Community Services District
Three four-year positions are open on the Nipomo Community Services District board, and three people applied to run for those positions.
- Ed Eby, incumbent
- Dan Allen Gaddis, incumbent
- Gary R. Hansen, civil engineer
One, two-year term is also open on the Nipomo CSD, and Dan Woodon was the only applicant.
Oceano Community Services District
Two positions are open on the Oceano Community Services District: one two-year term to represent the whole district, and one four-year term to represent Division 2.
Division 2
- Allene Villa, incumbent
The whole district
- Steve Montes, appointed incumbent
- Charles Varni, community service volunteer
San Miguel Community Services District
Two four-year positions are open on the San Miguel Community Services District board, and two people are running.
- Owen Davis
- Rod Smiley, retired business owner
San Simeon Community Services District
Three four-year positions are up for election on the San Simeon Community Services District, including representatives for Areas B, D and E.
Area B
- Michael Donahue, appointed incumbent
Area D
- Jacqueline Diamond, retired educator
Area E
- Karina K. Tiwana
Templeton Community Services District
Two, four-year terms are up for election on the Templeton Community Services District, but only one person applied to run for office.
- Wayne Peterson, incumbent
Santa Margarita Fire Protection District
Two four-year positions are open on the Santa Margarita Fire Protection District, and two people applied to run for office.
- Elizabeth Mary Gorrill
- Joel A. Switzer
