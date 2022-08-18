More than 70 SLO County offices are up for election. Here’s who’s running

Part 2 of the 2022 election season is right around the corner in San Luis Obispo County. In November, SLO County voters will have the opportunity to elect representatives for 35 different government agencies, for a total of more than 70 offices.

Candidates had until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to apply to run for office. Here’s a list of who will be on ballots this fall.

Atascadero City Council

In Atascadero, one two-year term is up for election for mayor, two four-year City Council terms are open, and one four-year term for treasurer is also up for election. Here’s who applied to run for office.

Mayor

Heather Moreno, incumbent

City Council (two seats)

Susan Funk, incumbent

Heather Newsom, incumbent

Bret Heinemann, educator and writer

Treasurer

Gere Sibbach, incumbent

Arroyo Grande City Council

In Arroyo Grande, there are three open seats on the City Council, including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.

Mayor

Dale T. Hanson

Gaea Powell

Caren Ray Russom, incumbent

District 1 councilmember

Kathleen P. Secrest

District 4 councilmember

Ben Franco

James Robert Guthrie

Grover Beach City Council

Three offices are up for election in Grover Beach: a two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.

Mayor

Karen Bright, Grover Beach city councilmember

Stacy Korsgaden, business owner

District 1 councilmember

Robert Robert, incumbent

District 2 councilmember

Daniel Rushing, incumbent

Ron Arnoldsen, retired dentist

Morro Bay City Council

In Morro Bay, three seats are up for election — including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for City Council.

Mayor

John Heading, incumbent

Carla Wixom, small business owner

City Council (two seats)

Casey Cordes, marketer

David Duringer, estate planning attorney

Cyndee Edwards, business owner and esthetician

Robin “Zara” Landrum, homemaker

Sarah Smith Robinson, professional server

Deanna Sandoval

Paso Robles City Council

Four people applied for three open seats on the Paso Robles City Council, including one two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for city councilmembers.

Mayor

Steve Martin, incumbent

Michael Rivera

District 1 councilmember

John Hamon Jr.

District 2 councilmember

Chris Bausch

Pismo Beach City Council

In Pismo Beach, two City Council seats are up for election. One person applied for the two-year mayor position, and five people applied for two four-year city councilmember positions.

Mayor

Ed Waage, incumbent

City Council (2 seats)

Erik Howell, attorney

Stacy Inman, attorney

Kevin Carl Kreowski, retired

Debora Ann Lossing, account manager

Mary Ann Reiss, incumbent

San Luis Obispo City Council

In San Luis Obispo, three seats are up for election on the City Council — including a two-year term for mayor and two, four-year city councilmember terms.

Mayor

Donald Hedrick, artisan recycler harbinger

Richard Orcutt, retired firefighter

Jeffrey Specht, entrepreneur

Erica A. Stewart, appointed incumbent

City Council (two seats)

Joe Benson, attorney

Emily Francis, teacher and planning commissioner

James Papp, architectural historian and businessperson

Michelle Shoresman, appointed incumbent

SLO County Office of Education Governing Board

Three seats are up for election on the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education Governing Board, including trustees for Areas No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Only one person applied to run for each office.

Trustee Area No. 2

Paul Madonna, incumbent since 1985

Trustee Area No. 4

Juan Olivarria, retired educator

Trustee Area No. 5

George E. Galvan, incumbent

SLO County Community College Governing Board

Two seats are open on the SLO County Community College District Governing Board, which represents Cuesta College. Three total candidates have applied for the positions.

Trustee Area No. 3

Pat Mullen, incumbent

Trustee Area No. 4

Adrienne Garcia-Specht, financial aid counselor

Peter J. Sysak, incumbent

Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees

Four seats with four-year terms are up for election on the Atascadero Unified School District Governing Board. Nine people applied to run for office.

Tami Gunther, incumbent

Rebekah Koznek, parent

Tracy Ellis-Weit, retired teacher

Vy Pierce, parent

George R. Shoemaker, incumbent

Dan L. Hathaway, retired security officer

Denise McGrew Kane, parent and business owner

Chris Collins, retired educator

Scott Staton, rehabilitation therapist

Cayucos Elementary School District Governing Board

Three seats are open on the Cayucos Elemenary School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3.

Trustee Area No. 1

Steve Geil, incumbent

Kerry Friend, teacher

Chloe Phillips, student and lifeguard

Trustee Area No. 2

Chris Castillo, incumbent

Trustee Area No. 3

Gretchen J. Ross, consultant

Coast Unified School District Governing Board

Two seats are open on the Cast Unified School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 2 and No. 3 — both are four year terms.

Trustee Area No. 2

Susan Dever, educator psychologist

Lee McFarland, incumbent

Trustee Area No. 3

Joe Prian, real estate broker

Daevin Thomas, parent and agriculture businessperson

Andrea Naemi-Vergne, parent

Ashley Smeester, behavior analyst

Lucia Mar Unified School District Governing Board

On the Lucia Mar Unified School District Governing Board, three seats are up for election — including trustees for Areas No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7.

Trustee Area No. 5

Colleen Martin, educator and trustee

Gary Joralemon, college/university instructor

Trustee Area No. 6

Eilene T. Pham, mother

Roxana Maldonado, teacher

Scott Bloom, engineer and project manager

Trustee Area No. 7

Luke Davis, real estate agent

Donna Kandel, retired teacher

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board

Four seats are open on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board. This includes four-year terms for trustees representing Areas No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, along with one two-year term to represent the whole district.

Trustee Area No. 1

Jim Cogan, business owner and parent

Christopher Arend, incumbent

Peter Byrne, retired

Trustee Area No. 2

Joel Peterson, parent and executive director

Trustee Area No. 4

Frank Triggs, retired business manager

Catherine Reimer, superintendent and principal

Sondra Williams, registered nurse

Member to represent the whole district

Adelita Hiteshew, mother

Laurene D. McCoy, family life pastor

Jim Irving, real estate broker

Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board

Three four-year terms are open on the Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board, but only two people applied for the seats.

Suze Evenson, retired school secretary

Aaron Borden, incumbent

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Governing Board

Four seats with four-year terms are up for election on the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Governing Board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5.

Trustee Area No. 1

Marilyn Rodger, incumbent

Loren Leidinger, outreach development director

Trustee Area No. 2

Jim Quesenberry, retired teacher

Rob Banfield, retired public educator

Trustee Area No. 4

Mark Buchman, incumbent

Tony Evans, parent and teacher

Trustee Area No. 5

Ellen Sheffer, incumbent

San Miguel Joint Union School District Governing Board

Two four-year terms are up for election on the San Miguel Joint Union School District board, including trustees to represent Areas No. 1 and No. 3.

Trustee Area No. 1

Shawn Angulo, incumbent

Trustee Area No. 3

Randy Kwiatkoski, incumbent

Shandon Joint Unified School District Governing Board

Two people applied to compete for the Area No. 2 seat on the Shandon Joint Unified School District Governing Board.

Jennifer Moe, incumbent

Jesse Cuellar, appointed incumbent

Templeton Unified School District Governing Board

Six people applied for two seats on the Templeton Unified School District Governing Board. Both seats have four-year terms.

Jennifer Grinager, parent and therapist

Matt Allison, parent and businessperson

Jay L. Raftery Jr., attorney

Jason Tesarz, parent and engineer

Janel Armet, mother and businesswoman

Fiona Bond, parent and horticulturist

Port San Luis Harbor District

One person applied to run for the four-year term as Port San Luis Harbor District Commissioner for Division 3.

Mary Matakovich, incumbent

One person applied to run for the four-year term as Port San Luis Harbor District Commissioner for Division 5.

Drew Brandy, incumbent

Avila Beach Community Services District

Three seats are up for election on the Avila Beach Community Services District in November, but only two people applied to run.

Pete Kelley, incumbent

Ara Najarian, incumbent

California Valley Community Services District

Two seats are open on the California Valley Community Services District, but only one person applied to run for office.

Piper Wilson, appointed incumbent

Cambria Community Healthcare District

Three positions are up for election at the Cambria Community Healthcare District. This includes four-year terms for Division 2 and Division 3, and a two-year term to represent the whole district.

The whole district

Bruce Mumper, retired physical therapist

Division 2

Laurie Mileur, incumbent

Division 3

John Milon, retired administrative officer

Cambria Community Services District

Two four-year terms are up for election on the Cambria Community Services District.

Jim Bahringer, small business owner

Debra Scott, registered nurse

Michael Thomas, community volunteer

Cayucos Sanitary District

Three seats are up for election on the Cayucos Sanitary District board, including directors for Divisions 1, 2 and 4. Only one person applied to run for each position.

Division 1

John H, Curti, appointed incumbent

Division 2

Robert W. Frank, appointed incumbent

Division 4

Shirley Lyon, incumbent

Ground Squirrel Hollow Community Services District

Two seats with four-year terms are open on the Ground Squirrel Hollow Community Services District.

Edmond Martinson, incumbent

Bob Wilcox, appointed incumbent

Pam Fulmer, incumbent

James Scott Durian, retired

Heritage Ranch Community Services District

Seven people applied to run for the three open seats on the Heritage Ranch Community Services District.

Masen Yaffee, small business owner

Martin Rowley, IT manager

Micael Camou, retired

Reg Cousineau, incumbent

Bill Gene Barker, construction inspector and contractor

Miriam Merrill, compliance officer

Steven Lovick

Independence Ranch Community Services District

Two seats are open on the Independence Ranch Community Services District, and two people applied to run for each four-year term.

Charles Miller

George Tracy, retired

Los Osos Community Services District

Three seats are open on the Los Osos Community Services District, and one person applied to run for each four-year position. Here’s who:

Division 1

Chuck Cesena, incumbent

Division 2

Matthew D. Fourcroy, incumbent

Division 4

Christine Womack, incumbent

Nipomo Community Services District

Three four-year positions are open on the Nipomo Community Services District board, and three people applied to run for those positions.

Ed Eby, incumbent

Dan Allen Gaddis, incumbent

Gary R. Hansen, civil engineer

One, two-year term is also open on the Nipomo CSD, and Dan Woodon was the only applicant.

Oceano Community Services District

Two positions are open on the Oceano Community Services District: one two-year term to represent the whole district, and one four-year term to represent Division 2.

Division 2

Allene Villa, incumbent

The whole district

Steve Montes, appointed incumbent

Charles Varni, community service volunteer

San Miguel Community Services District

Two four-year positions are open on the San Miguel Community Services District board, and two people are running.

Owen Davis

Rod Smiley, retired business owner

San Simeon Community Services District

Three four-year positions are up for election on the San Simeon Community Services District, including representatives for Areas B, D and E.

Area B

Michael Donahue, appointed incumbent

Area D

Jacqueline Diamond, retired educator

Area E

Karina K. Tiwana

Templeton Community Services District

Two, four-year terms are up for election on the Templeton Community Services District, but only one person applied to run for office.

Wayne Peterson, incumbent

Santa Margarita Fire Protection District

Two four-year positions are open on the Santa Margarita Fire Protection District, and two people applied to run for office.