ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more

Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pittsburgh#Cane#Retail#Fast Food#Dallas#Food Drink#Restaurants
hoodline.com

Giordano Bros. reborn as Rudi’s Sports Bar and Restaurant, with Pittsburgh theme intact

When longtime Mission District Pittsburgh-themed sports bar Giordano Bros. closed in February, there was apparently a little secret that co-owners Jeff and Allison Jordan kept quietly to themselves. They had already found a new ownership group who were determined to keep the old spirit of the Pittsburgh-themed menu and Steelers and Pirates fans’ gathering place intact.
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Former Butler Middle School on cusp of rehabilitation

Brian White, superintendent of Butler Area School District, attended a winter conference at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center and took an open seat right next to Don Evans. Only a few months later, Evans would present a plan to the Butler school board regarding the rehabilitation of Butler Middle School...
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated

Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash

Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh restaurant worker accused of spiking co-worker's drink with degreaser

A Downtown Pittsburgh sports bar employee is accused of spiking a co-worker’s drink two weeks ago with pipe degreaser, causing co-worker’s upper and lower lips to turn red and feel a burning sensation, Pittsburgh police said. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is accused of putting...
beavercountyradio.com

Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County

(File Photo courtesy of PennDOT) (Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28...
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy