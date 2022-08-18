Read full article on original website
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more
Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator. The Jewish Healthcare Foundation is hiring a full-time Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for AIDS Free Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include developing and coordinating ongoing community engagement opportunities and activities, developing and facilitating an advisory board, providing education around sexual health through presentations at local health fairs and events, managing a phone and text message-based HIV service hotline, and more. Salary is $50,000.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers
Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoodline.com
Giordano Bros. reborn as Rudi’s Sports Bar and Restaurant, with Pittsburgh theme intact
When longtime Mission District Pittsburgh-themed sports bar Giordano Bros. closed in February, there was apparently a little secret that co-owners Jeff and Allison Jordan kept quietly to themselves. They had already found a new ownership group who were determined to keep the old spirit of the Pittsburgh-themed menu and Steelers and Pirates fans’ gathering place intact.
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
cranberryeagle.com
Former Butler Middle School on cusp of rehabilitation
Brian White, superintendent of Butler Area School District, attended a winter conference at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center and took an open seat right next to Don Evans. Only a few months later, Evans would present a plan to the Butler school board regarding the rehabilitation of Butler Middle School...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated
Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
wtae.com
Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh restaurant worker accused of spiking co-worker's drink with degreaser
A Downtown Pittsburgh sports bar employee is accused of spiking a co-worker’s drink two weeks ago with pipe degreaser, causing co-worker’s upper and lower lips to turn red and feel a burning sensation, Pittsburgh police said. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is accused of putting...
beavercountyradio.com
Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County
(File Photo courtesy of PennDOT) (Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28...
North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
Local kids hit Ross Park Mall for back to school “Shop with a Cop” event
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sirens were blaring at Ross Park Mall Saturday morning, where there was a heavy police presence. But it’s not what you think. It’s back to school time — and for 10 children, a special shopping experience is here at Ross Park Mall as they “Shop with a Cop.”
Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
Comments / 0