foxillinois.com
10 new troopers for the Illinois State Police
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers over the weekend from Cadet Class 137. This brings the total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 to 305. The new troopers will report to eight patrol districts throughout the state. District 1 Sterling, 1...
foxillinois.com
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
foxillinois.com
Springfield police officer uses painting to help young girls
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local police officer was working with young girls on Saturday to help them get the resources they need. Springfield Officer Timara Pflug started the Dollhouse Project to help girls in lower-income areas. On Saturday, girls from around Springfield were able to paint and listen...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Alderwoman not running for reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ward 6 Alderwomen Kristin DiCenso announced on Facebook Monday that she is not running for reelection. DiCenso has been an alderwoman for Ward 6 since 2017. DiCenso said she decided not to run again because she is ready to shift her attention in a new...
foxillinois.com
Paris schools spent over $8M on mental health, safety certifications
PARIS, Ill. (WCCU) — School officials at Paris School District #95 are working to create safe spaces for students as they welcome them back into the classroom. This comes after the district poured $8 million worth of grants into training and certifications. The district now has 60 staff members...
foxillinois.com
District 186 schools receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 members toured new additions to several Springfield schools on Saturday. Franklin Middle School, Black Hawk Elementary School, Southeast High School, and Fairview Elementary are receiving upgrades and additions. "The students when they first saw the furniture the cafeteria and the new classrooms it...
foxillinois.com
Couple arrested for distributing meth in Christian County
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville police say they've arrested one of the main sources of methamphetamine distribution in Taylorville and Christain County. The department's Community Action Team spent months investigating a man who lives in Hewittville, which is just outside Taylorville. During the investigation, they learned that 50-year-old James...
foxillinois.com
Mayor looking for other options after city doesn't get grant for Y-Block
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield is looking to revitalize the area around the Governor's Mansion known as the Y-Block. The city did not receive the $3 million grant to make the changes so Mayor Jim Langfelder is looking for other options. The Y-Block downtown has been...
foxillinois.com
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
foxillinois.com
Body found after camper fire identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A 49-year-old killed in an early Sunday morning fire in Decatur has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Cory J. Ballinger of Decatur. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available. ORIGINAL:. A person is dead after an...
foxillinois.com
Violent crash and delays cut short the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 at Springfield Mile
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's considered one of the best dirt mile tracks in the world, drivers put the pedal to the metal at the Springfield Mile Sunday for the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 and Sportsman Nationals. The race was delayed due to the rain we've gotten over the...
foxillinois.com
Man accused of strangling woman, slamming head against floor
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. The Shelby County State's Attorney says that on August 16, James. R Griffith, 42, strangled a household member and caused bodily harm by striking the victim in the face with his fist, elbowing her, slamming the victim’s head against the floor, and throwing the victim into a wall and a door.
foxillinois.com
Man accused of murdering 36-year-old
GREENUP, Ill. (WICS) — A Cumberland County man has been arrested for murder. Illinois State Police say on August 20 they found Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, dead with gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 2000 block of Country Road 1300 North in Cumberland County. Two...
foxillinois.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Pleasant Plains
Pleasant Plains, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's game week! For our Friday Night Rivals season opener we'll be at Pleasant Plains High School as the Cardinals host Maroa-Forsyth. The last stop on our Friday Night Rivals Preview tour is Pleasant Plains. The Cardinals have grown their roster with the addition of...
foxillinois.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Williamsville Bullets
Williamsville, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Williamsville Bullets are our next stop on the Friday Night Rivals Preview Tour. Jake Seman returns as QB1 and is rated as one of the best, if not the best quarterback in the state. While Colin Ripperda is back leading the defense. He led the team in tackles the past two seasons.
