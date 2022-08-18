Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!

2 DAYS AGO