Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson F
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison Vega
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson F
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison Vega
Related
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Fly Bye
Say hi to Fly Bye, now open at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The North Phoenix eatery, which started as a pop-up ghost kitchen in 2020, is a delicious ode to Detroit-style pan pizza and crispy chicken tenders. Desert Ridge Marketplace’s Fly Bye, from Fox Restaurant Concepts, marks its second Valley location,...
momcollective.com
Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide
The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
streetfoodblog.com
Joe’s Diner Serves Among the Greatest Pancakes in Phoenix
Welcome to Greatest Bites, a collection the place we have fun not an entire restaurant or menu, however one particular and superb dish. These bites have one thing to say and we’re listening. Preserve studying for dishes which are critically definitely worth the trek throughout metro Phoenix to search out. Dig in!
KTAR.com
Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday
PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona
Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
scottsdale.org
SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly
After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
thepoloparty.com
Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5
Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
RELATED PEOPLE
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
citysuntimes.com
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa
As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
From Cowgirl to Cover Girl, Bobbi Jeen Olson is Branding Her Own Reality
Don’t tell Bobbi Jeen Olson to tone down her cowgirl roots. The reality star, stunt actor, equestrian, and Case Grande resident has made a career out of marching to her own … hooves – rejecting Hollywood pressures and returning to her small-town roots to do things her way.
oucampus.org
3001 N Black Canyon Hwy
*$300 OFF Total Move In O.A.C - *$300 OFF Total Move in O.A.C w/ 12 Month Lease. *Look & Lease within 24 hrs receive an additional $150.00 OFF!. Contact our leasing center for more details. Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
globalazmedia.com
Fazoli’s returning to the Valley, announces first restaurant location
PHOENIX — Fazoli’s has announced where its first new Arizona location will be opening “later this year.”. The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. A Phoenix Sky Harbor representative confirmed to ABC15 that the Fazoli’s location will be...
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Zoo gives names to 4 newborn ferret kits after online contest
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo gave names to four of its new 21 endangered black-footed ferret kits through voting from Valley residents online. With over 2,100 votes, the names selected in a landslide were Maple, Acacia, Cedar and Willow, according to a press release. The Phoenix Zoo is one...
fox10phoenix.com
Love Them All Rescue: Scottsdale shelter trains dogs to prep them for adoption
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale rescue is thinking outside the box to ensure the dogs in their care are adopted. Love Them All Rescue has hired a trainer to help the pups and people feel more comfortable in their new situation. Christine Conroy is the president and founder of Love...
Comments / 0