Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas

Beard Papa’s made its first foray into Las Vegas back in 2014 opening, inside F.A.M.E. (“Food, Art, Music, Entertainment”) at The Linq . F.A.M.E., which boasted eight different food purveyors including a Fuku Burger , was fated to close the next year. Now, some years later, Beard Papa’s is preparing to open another location, in suite 110 at 7325 Rainbow Blvd .

“We hope to bring the cream puff back to Vegas,” franchise owner Ken told What Now on Thursday, mentioning the previous outpost at The Linq. “That was kind of an inconvenient place for locals.”

And it will likely be locals, rather than tourists, enjoying Beard Papa’s build-your-own approach to the cream puff on Rainbow Blvd. It works like this: first, pick your outer shell from choices like Green Tea Éclair, Honey Butter, Crispy Almond, and more; then select a filling (Vanilla, Green Tea, or Chocolate).

The result is what the Beard Papa’s calls the world’s best cream puffs, and they may be right. The recipe has delighted people since 1999, when Yuji Hirota (called “Beard Papa” for his fluffy white beard), opened a bakery in Osaka, Japan. Beard Papa’s now has 400 locations worldwide.

The location on Rainbow is part of a cluster of eateries on the southeast corner of the S Rainbow Blvd – W Warm Springs Rd intersection. These include Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse , Kung Fu Tea , and Rubio’s Coastal Grill .

Beard Papa’s on Rainbow Blvd is working toward an opening in October.

