ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago

Beard Papa’s made its first foray into Las Vegas back in 2014 opening, inside F.A.M.E. (“Food, Art, Music, Entertainment”) at The Linq . F.A.M.E., which boasted eight different food purveyors including a Fuku Burger , was fated to close the next year. Now, some years later, Beard Papa’s is preparing to open another location, in suite 110 at 7325 Rainbow Blvd .

“We hope to bring the cream puff back to Vegas,” franchise owner Ken told What Now on Thursday, mentioning the previous outpost at The Linq. “That was kind of an inconvenient place for locals.”

And it will likely be locals, rather than tourists, enjoying Beard Papa’s build-your-own approach to the cream puff on Rainbow Blvd. It works like this: first, pick your outer shell from choices like Green Tea Éclair, Honey Butter, Crispy Almond, and more; then select a filling (Vanilla, Green Tea, or Chocolate).

The result is what the Beard Papa’s calls the world’s best cream puffs, and they may be right. The recipe has delighted people since 1999, when Yuji Hirota (called “Beard Papa” for his fluffy white beard), opened a bakery in Osaka, Japan. Beard Papa’s now has 400 locations worldwide.

The location on Rainbow is part of a cluster of eateries on the southeast corner of the S Rainbow Blvd W Warm Springs Rd intersection. These include Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse , Kung Fu Tea , and Rubio’s Coastal Grill .

Beard Papa’s on Rainbow Blvd is working toward an opening in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Attj9_0hMY4fC200
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ECwE_0hMY4fC200
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATitw_0hMY4fC200
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelweekly.com

Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cream#Puff#Food Drink#A Fuku Burger#Rainbow Blvd#Green Tea Clair#The Beard Papa#Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse#Coastal Grill
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelnowsmart.com

Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas

What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
fb101.com

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Eight Lounge in Las Vegas is the perfect place to puff

Swanky is the easiest descriptor for Eight Lounge. It’s here that you can kick back with a stogie—brands include Montecristo, El Septimo, Arturo Fuente, Padron and more, with pricing from $14 all the way up to a $5,000 cigar, a Gurkha Maharaja proprietary blend. The filtration inside is state of the art, too—instead of circulating stale air, new air is pumped in every four minutes creating a fresh, clean smell. Besides cigars, Eight offers handcrafted cocktails, indulgent bites from next-door eatery Brezza, huge outdoor patio and live music and DJs throughout the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
theobelisk.net

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 – Psycho Swim Notes

08.18.22 – 11:03PM Pacific – Thursday – Psycho Swim. This is no place for lucidity. I’ve been waiting weeks to say that. It is, however, a place for imposter syndrome, and I’ll admit to having already filled my quota of wondering how the hell I managed to get here. Considering I can barely get up to get myself a cup of water — I brought my pink water-drinking cup from home — let alone ice from somewhere down the hall, it feels pretty odd to not be at home right now. I am lucid, mostly. A little while ago I got back from seeing Kadabra at the Redtail and I guess that was the end of my night. I picked up a hamburger salad on the way back and that was dinner and I keep expecting it to kick in and have a surge of energy, but yeah, probably not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Freethink

Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas

Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
507
Followers
159
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy