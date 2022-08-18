Read full article on original website
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice
RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
Students and volunteers collect and study insects during BioBlitz event at Shenandoah County Landfill
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As part of the ongoing ‘Making Trash Bloom’ project by the Shenandoah County Landfill and environmental nonprofit Sustainability Matters, students and volunteers called a ‘Bug BioBlitz’. Mountain Vista Governor’s School students swept three plots with nets to catch insects at three different...
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital. This is being considered an isolated incident with...
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
Cancer survivors transform Augusta Health’s Appearances Boutique
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A small group of cancer survivors in the Shenandoah Valley took their experiences battling cancer and used it as an opportunity to revitalize services for patients at Augusta Health. The Appearances Boutique is a lifeline for many cancer patients at Augusta Health, and four women made...
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday morning, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders and stakeholders to discuss short-term solutions to provide overnight shelter for the city’s homeless population. The city has purchased a property to build a permanent shelter but construction won’t be...
