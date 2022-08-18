Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'No definitive date'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return
The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
Todd Bowles Not Ruling Out Surprising Tom Brady Move
You wouldn't expect to see Tom Brady playing in the final preseason game, but according to head coach Todd Bowles, it might happen. The Bucs head coach was asked on Sunday if Brady will play in the preseason finale. Bowles didn't rule it out, which is surprising. “Not yet,” Bowles...
Look: Bill Belichick Names Best NFL Facility He's Ever Seen
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Bill Belichick and the Patriots for joint practices this week, and the usually tight-lipped seven-time Super Bowl champ couldn't stop gushing about Vegas' facilities. Per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss via Bob Socci, Belichick was incredibly impressed with the Raiders' new digs:
FOX Sports
Were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly Raiders?
Could Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have ended up together with the Las Vegas Raiders? Dana White claims it almost happened. The UFC President made the claim on an alternate broadcast for Saturday night's UFC 278 prelims, a show called "UFC 278 With The Gronks," which featured the NFL great, his father Gordon, his four brothers and many others, including White.
Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1
Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Trip Details
Tom Brady apparently made the best of his time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from Pro Football Network, Brady and his family took a trip to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas during his break from the Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was away from the team...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Practice After Taking 11 Days Off From Team
The G.O.A.T. is back ... Tom Brady is practicing with the Buccaneers once again -- after he took 11 days to deal with a "personal issue." The Bucs just posted video of Brady out at training camp -- proving he has, indeed, made his way back to Tampa following an extended off period.
Tom Brady set for return to Bucs training camp
TAMPA – Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp is coming to an end soon.The former Patriots (and apparently almost Raiders) quarterback stepped away from his preparations with Tampa Bay earlier this month for personal reasons.Head coach Todd Bowles said at the time Brady would be away until after the team's preseason game against the Titans, which took place Saturday. But Bowles then said Thursday he didn't know a firm date when Brady would be back, which raised some eyebrows in the football world.On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brady is expected to be back with the Bucs "very shortly." Bowles said on Sunday that Brady will be back this week, but didn't provide an exact day. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Brady is expected to be in the building on Monday.Brady has gone radio silent during his absence, and the Bucs have not provided any additional information about why the quarterback was away for nearly two weeks.
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski were about to come to Raiders before Jon Gruden nixed it, UFC's Dana White says
Tom Brady’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after building a dynasty with the New England Patriots in 2020 shocked the football world. Brady was rumored to have drawn interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints while he was a free agent but ended up joining the Buccaneers. The Raiders had Derek Carr as their starting quarterback and the Saints had Drew Brees, who was about to play one final season.
Bucs reporter offers ominous comments about Tom Brady absence
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter on Monday offered some ominous comments about Tom Brady’s absence from training camp. Brady leaving in the middle of Bucs training cam — and the public left wondering about the reason — led to plenty of questions, and even more speculation. There were some theories that Brady was going a reality TV show. Another report said he was on a vacation with his family.
