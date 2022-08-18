Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In
It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Car Lose Control & Crash Into Another Car During Emergency Backup Call
A Spring Lake Police Officer lost control of their vehicle while responding to an emergency backup call. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught footage of the incident, as well as footage from the dash cam, has been shared. In the dashcam footage, it shows that the incident took place on July 7th, 2022. However, the video popped up on YouTube on August 17th, 2022.
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
DWI Enforcement On Through September 5th
ST. PAUL -- Through August 15th, more than 16,000 people have been arrested in Minnesota for impaired driving. As a result, state patrol troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and local officers will hold a DWI enforcement campaign through September 5th. The campaign includes extra patrols, awareness, and education about driving while under the effects of alcohol and drugs.
Minnesota Unemployment Rate Remains at National Record Low
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at a record low of 1.8% for a second straight month in July. The latest jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development notes the 1.8% rate is the lowest jobless rate ever reported by any state. It also remains considerably lower than the 3.4% unemployment rate for Minnesota in July of last year.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins
The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Schedule (What We Know 6 Days Out)
The Minnesota State Fair is preparing for their big opening, which is just 6 days away on August 25th. The 'Great Minnesota Get-Together' runs annually for twelve days ending on Labor Day. That run in 2022 will be from Thursday, August 25th through Monday, September 5th. The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than two million of us each year.
Minnesota Part of $450M Tentative Settlement With Opioid Maker
Minnesota is among the 36 states that have reached an "agreement in principle" with a major opioid producer. A news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the tentative settlement would require Endo International to pay $450 million dollars over 10 years. the funds would be distributed to participating states and local governments to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Goes Viral Online
Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds of unique foods. From a...
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0