4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
WTOL-TV
'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
WTOL-TV
Could the Columbus teachers' strike happen in Toledo?
There could be a catastrophic impact on public education if more serious changes aren't made soon. Here's what Toledo Public Schools thinks could happen here.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
sent-trib.com
Eagle Point name saved from demolition
ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
Tiffin, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tiffin. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
13abc.com
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing two Felonious Assault charges after a shooting Saturday night. Around 2:00 AM Sunday morning, police were called to the scene on Avondale near Brown Avenue for reports of a person shot. According to court documents, Jermaine Jackson shot Terrence Turner multiple...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Dominates Fairview 59-7 In Season Opener
WAUSEON – After a shaky first possession, Wauseon found the end zone on straight drives and sprinkled... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local...
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
