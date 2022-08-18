ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Children's Activities, August 22-26, 2022 at Somers Library

Children's Activities for August 22-26, 2022 with the Somers Library. Starting August 22nd , stop by the Children's Room. during library hours to pick up a craft bag with activities to enjoy at home. A new craft will be available every other Monday. While supplies last. ~. Outdoor Pajama Story...
SOMERS, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23

Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
hamlethub.com

Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!

Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kent, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide

The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
hamlethub.com

Obituary: John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY

John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Chamber Names Diana Spence as New Executive Director

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Diana Spence has been appointed as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Ms. Spence formerly served as the Communications Manager for the Chamber. In this position, she significantly increased visibility of Chamber members and events through creative social media and email campaigns. She has also assisted with developing and implementing an array of Chamber events, as well as meeting with members of the community to develop new and ongoing partnerships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Evolution#Planet#Our Solar System#Sybil#The Kent Library#Crossing Off Route 52
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, has died

Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, of Danbury, sister of Karen Davidon, aunt to Kate and Clare, and great aunt to Henry and Alice, died on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 am in St. James' Episcopal Church, 25West St., Danbury with the Rev. Dr. Dustin Trowbridge, Rector, officiating. There will be no calling hours, Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
hamlethub.com

Best Lawyers Recognizes Two Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
hamlethub.com

Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders

HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
hamlethub.com

Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
hamlethub.com

SHU's Athletics Dept Welcomes Steve Conn to Its Comms Team

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Steve Conn, a seasoned sports communications specialist, has joined Sacred Heart University’s athletics department as senior associate athletic director for communications. In this position, Conn will oversee all strategic communications, marketing and promotional efforts for SHU’s intercollegiate, athletic and spirit teams. “I love being a small...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy