The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Diana Spence has been appointed as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Ms. Spence formerly served as the Communications Manager for the Chamber. In this position, she significantly increased visibility of Chamber members and events through creative social media and email campaigns. She has also assisted with developing and implementing an array of Chamber events, as well as meeting with members of the community to develop new and ongoing partnerships.

13 HOURS AGO