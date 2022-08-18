Read full article on original website
Related
Supermarket News
Vertically grown produce arrives at Trader Joe’s in Texas
Things are looking up for leafy greens at Trader Joe’s. Literally. Indoor vertical farming leader Kalera now offers three whole-head varieties of its sustainably grown greens — Crunch, Butter and Frisée — at a retail price of $2.99 in the produce aisle at 40 Trader Joe’s locations in Texas. The hydroponic produce, which Kalera touts as ultra-clean and non-GMO, is grown in the Orlando, Fla.-based company’s Houston facility.
Comments / 0