ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

New student loan repayment available for health care professionals

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The loan is designed as an incentive for the recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver

ASHKUM — Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit last week in a Scott's Law violation. It happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday on US Route 45. ISP says this makes 16 Scott's Law violations this year. Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Austin M. Gray, of Chebanse,...
CHEBANSE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy