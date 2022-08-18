Read full article on original website
Col. Clarance E. Shillings
Colonel Clarance E. Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, with family by his side. Clarance Eugene was born near Hooker, Oklahoma, in 1925 to Oscar and Ozella (Garrison) Shillings. His father’s work required the family to move frequently; by the time they arrived in Pampa, Texas, for his junior and senior years of high school, he had attended 32 different schools. It was in Pampa where he met and married Allene McKinney on June 1, 1944, the love of his life and loving wife of more than 78 years.
Bob Burleson
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Orville Ray Boese
Orville Ray Boese, 73, of Brownwood and formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away Aug. 21, 2022. Cremation services are entrusted to Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. No funeral arrangements are pending. He was born July 30, 1949 in Ochiltree County to Eldon David Boese and Lanore Irene Pope Boese. Survivors include children Stephanie...
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
David Wayne McGuire
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Early Town Center Project lake construction bid goes to Mobley Construction
EARLY – During Friday’s special called meeting, the Early City Council approved awarding a bid to Mobley Construction, LLC at a cost of $396,363 for the construction of the Early Town Center Project lake. “We received five bids and there was quite a lot of difference between low...
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Good Booth
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour coming to Goldthwaite Aug. 29
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour is coming to Goldthwaite between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Stop by and meet Patrick at the Tegeler Chevrolet Buick dealership in Goldthwaite, located at 1260 US-84 West.
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
Early volleyball falls in straight sets at home to San Angelo Cornerstone
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 3-6 on the volleyball season after suffering a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 defeat at the hands of San Angelo Cornerstone Christian Saturday afternoon. The Lady Horns received six kills from Averey Horton, three from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin and one...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Brownwood Lions
The Brownwood Lions are entering their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett, and the move to District 2-4A Division I – coupled with the return of 24 of 37 lettermen and additions from an undefeated JV squad a year ago – has expectations as high as they’ve been in several seasons.
PHOTOS: HPU football scrimmages Mission Prep Tech
More than 40 images from the Yellow Jackets’ lone preseason scrimmage against another opponent Saturday morning at Gordon Wood Stadium. Howard Payne kicks off its regular season Sept. 3 at Texas Lutheran:
NWS: Thunderstorms Possible Every Day for the Next Week Starting Sunday
SAN ANGELO – The oppressive summer heat wave appears to be over and there is a good chance of rain across the Concho Valley everyday for the next seven days beginning Sunday afternoon. The 100+ degree days are gone for now as consistent cloud cover daily will keep afternoon...
Brownwood tennis splits home matches with Graham, Wall
The Brownwood High tennis team posted a 1-1 record in their first two home matches of the season Saturday, defeating Graham by an 11-8 count before falling to Wall, 17-2. In the victory over Graham, the Lions set the tone by sweeping all three doubles matches, with victories belonging to the No. 1 team of Peter Le and River Prado (4-0, 4-1 over Joshua Gipson and John Upton), the No. 2 duo of Taevion Nickerson and Tyler Mitchell (4-1, 4-2 over Hayden Burrows and Scott Grimes), and the No. 3 tandem of Eric Smith and Wesley Goodrich (4-1, 4-2 over Denys Klymenko and Jayden Noyola).
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Football season is here
Well, the 2022 football season is upon us. This weekend all the high school teams in this Central Texas area will be in action. Focusing on the Brownwood Lions – I like them – so far. In the scrimmages they looked very solid, very good, much improved, and I think they are going to do nothing but just get better throughout the season. Of course sometimes you have a team that just has bad luck. Aside from that, I think this is going to be a very successful Brownwood Lion football season; certainly the best that we’ve had in a while. Their offense is big and strong and I think they can be something really special. The defense? They have looked really, really good! Both quick and strong. I believe with their talent, Brownwood has a good shot at winning the Regional Championship or at least being right there competing for it.
Lady Lions cross country places third in season debut at Jim Ned
TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened their cross country season with a third-place performance at the Jim Ned Warpath Invitational Saturday morning. The Lady Lions recorded 80 points which trailed only host and meet champion Jim Ned (46 points) and Ballinger (68 points). Leading the charge for the...
