I hate to be bearer of bad news but Jimmy is better than Watson. They dont need no more embarrassment when Jimmy comes to town an plays starter worthy, actually soo good its hard to pull him but they have to because they paid sooo fn much for Watson. Watson begons losing games like he will and they wind up having to bench the largest contract in NFL history to a guy they got for some spare change..They dont need that much embarrassment right now they have enough..
Browns are going to run the football this year grind they have at least 3 good running backs
why would you go get Jimmy G. you give up draft capital. you give up 24 million dollars for a 8-3 record at best compares to a 6-5 guy. nah keep Jimmy g. the browns are smart not to go for that.
