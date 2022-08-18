ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police now offering $5,000 signing bonus, more money to recruit or stay on force

By Rebecca Pryor, Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore 'does not have the luxury of waiting' for new officers, says FOP

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Union is criticizing Baltimore Police Department’s new incentive program aimed at addressing its officer shortage. In a letter, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police wrote the program does nothing to fix BPD’s attrition problem. The latest data provided by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Crisis Response Teams to receive boost in funding

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore leaders are throwing their support behind mental health response. Today, Mayor Bandon Scott announced he's giving $1.5 million dollars to the city's Crisis Response Team. That team is in charge of responding to public safety incidents involving people suffering from a mental health situation. Previously,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

FBI investigating Dunbar High football coach, police detective for overtime fraud

BALTIMORE -- The head football coach at Dunbar High School, who is also a school police detective, is under investigation by the FBI for possible time card and overtime fraud, Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed Monday. According to public school district data, Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay on top of a salary of about $62,500 between October 2020 and October 2021.   In a Monday news conference unrelated to the case, the mayor made his first comment on the case and pledged the Baltimore Police Department's cooperation in the case. "Anything like that you have to take seriously," the mayor said. "I know that the FBI is investigating. The school system is the lead on that as is the school police officers, and any way our police department will be asked to assist, the commissioner will be sure to do so."   The FBI and city schools have not responded to a request for comment in the case. As head football coach he led the Poets to seven championships, and has been awarded the Baltimore Ravens' High School Coach of the Year Award twice. The coach was suspended in 2014 in connection with a locker room hazing incident, but was reinstated months later. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: Help identify this suspect in connection to a violent assault

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in connection to a violent assault. According to police, on August 12, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was stabbed in the 1200 block of Hunter Street. Detectives obtained a picture of the suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore City Police identify non-verbal boy with autism

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a non-verbal boy with autism. The boy was found at around 6:23 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Griffis Avenue. Police say the boy looks to be 6 or 7- years-old, appears to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence

Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

All eyes on Federal Hill after violence last weekend

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — After violence and chaos erupted in Federal Hill last weekend many are hoping this weekend isn’t a repeat. Video from last weekend on Charles Street shows a brawl spilling into the streets and dozens of people blocking traffic. “What is going on and what you’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot last night in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Shot-Spotter alert led police to a man who had been shot in the foot, according to the Baltimore City Police department. Police responded to an alert in the 1000 block of North Milton Avenue just before 9:30 last night. When they arrived, the found the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say

A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola. Southway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Safety concerns drive new fears about business downtown

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Downtown Baltimore's Inner Harbor was bustling on an overcast afternoon. It's the usual backdrop but especially when home games pack in the crowds at Camden Yards & M & T bank stadium. Yet, there remains another perception that’s also thriving. "It's not safe uptown and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer finds cyclist lying in road in Glen Burnie; pronounced dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A cyclist was killed when he turned his bicycle directly into the path of a car, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The cyclist is identified as 61-year-old Thomas Eric Siebert of Glen Burnie. The crash happened Friday evening. Police say that an officer...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tests positive for COVID

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The mayor of Annapolis tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a statement from the city. Mayor Gavin Buckley is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home, according to the statement. “I am fortunate to be fully vaccinated and boosted and so...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Benefits of packing healthy lunches

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Students are headed back to school next week. Now is the time to prepare how to send them back with healthy packed lunches. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with the University of Maryland Medical Center Angela Ginn-Meadow shares healthy lunch options.
BALTIMORE, MD

