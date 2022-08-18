Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Albert Pujols sends MLB Twitter into chaos with home run No. 693 against Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has done it again, recording his 693rd career home run, this time against the Chicago Cubs. There is arguably no MLB player having a better August than St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols. This past Saturday, Pujols hit career home runs 691 and 692 while facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. It should not shock you to hear that he is getting even closer to reaching 700 home runs.
Cardinals: 3 keys to series victory over the streaking Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a critical series with the Chicago Cubs tonight that will see the two play five games over four days. While the Chicago Cubs have been doing well, so have the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are on a seven-game winning streak and are now 69-51. The Cubs are in third place in the NL Central, 52-68 but have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.
How Little League players motivated Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had an eventful trip to play in the Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox had the opportunity to participate in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually since 2017 in Williamsport, PA. While the game ended on a sour note when the bullpen crumbled late against the Baltimore Orioles, the experience was a positive one for players who got the chance to perform in front of Little League players who look up to them.
