Nowhere to go but up for La Salle Prep: ‘We’ve taken gigantic steps from where we were a year ago’

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Ken Waz

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the La Salle Prep Falcons of the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference.

HEAD COACH

Dustin Janz, second season (0-10 at La Salle Prep; 30-55 overall)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 0-10 overall, 0-7 in 5A NWOC East

2021 (spring): 4-2 overall, 3-2 in 5A NWOC East

2019: 4-5 overall, 3-2 in 5A NWOC East (lost in first round)

2018: 6-4 overall, 5-1 in 5A NWOC East (lost in first round)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

Remson Winant, honorable mention OL

Peter Fengler-Johnson, honorable mention DB

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nate Dominitz, QB/S, senior

Dominitz came to La Salle Prep as a transfer from Jesuit before last season and started every game. He endured some growing pains, but Janz said he flashed his ability at times. Now that Dominitz has had a full offseason as the starter, Janz said he’s seen a lot of growth from the quarterback.

“He started playing for us last year, started every game for us and was very dependable and reliable,” Janz said. “Great kid. He’s coming into his own this year, has had an amazing summer and an amazing spring. We think a lot of him.”

Grant Ellison, WR/DE, junior

One of the top weapons for Dominitz should be Ellison. Janz described the junior as “just an absolute physical presence on both sides of the ball.” At roughly 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he can play wide receiver and tight end on offense as well as defensive end.

“His body is a size that it’s going to be hard for other teams to match up with him,” Janz said.

Mason Mueller, WR/DB, sophomore

Mueller is one of several rising sophomores who had to play significant snaps as freshmen because of the Falcons’ depleted roster last season. He made quite the impression. Janz anticipates Mueller serving as the team’s top receiver and No. 1 cornerback this fall. He said Mueller’s athleticism allows him to be moved all over the offensive formation.

“He’s really going to be talented,” Janz said. “We’re moving him around a little bit on offense to get him more looks. He’s going to be a challenge.”

Paul Skoro, WR/LB, sophomore

Another sophomore wide receiver who was pressed into duty last season, Skoro was the team’s third- or fourth-most productive wideout as a freshman, according to Janz. He’s continued to develop and should play a major role in the passing attack. “He was a freshman starter last year at wide receiver,” Janz said. “This year, he’ll take a big step forward.”

Dayne Lavoie, RB/LB, senior

One of the starting spots that’s up for grabs on the offense is running back. Lavoie should be one of the players who receives carries and gets a shot to earn the lead role. What’s not in doubt is his role on defense. The senior will start at middle linebacker again this fall after leading the Falcons in tackles a year ago.

“He’s coming back as a senior and will be an absolute difficult person to deal with inside the box,” Janz said.

Cameron Zielsdorf, RB/DB, senior

Another senior who’s expected to rotate with Lavoie at running back is Zielsdorf. And like Lavoie, Zielsdorf will be a key piece of the defense, where he’ll start at strong safety.

“He’s going to lead our defense as kind of like a quarterback of the defense.” Janz said.

Jack Koppy, OL/DL, senior

Janz called Koppy “probably our best offensive lineman.” The senior brings experience to the offense in addition to his skill on the field. “He’s going to be a monster,” Janz said.

Lucas El Yousseff, OL/DL, junior

The Falcons struggled to match the size and physicality of most of their opponents last fall, but that’s not true for El Yousseff. Janz said the junior is up to about 300 pounds. He played virtually every down last season, starting on both the offensive and defensive lines, and he should play a similar role this season.

OUTLOOK

The 2021 fall campaign got off to a difficult start for La Salle Prep before the Falcons even took the field. Recently hired coach Brian Martinek unexpectedly resigned, and the administration had to scramble to hire Janz just a few weeks before the season opener . Only 23 players showed up to Janz’s first practice. Those numbers would decline further when a COVID-19 outbreak hit the roster, resulting in a few forfeitures.

The struggles continued on the field. La Salle Prep went 0-5 in the games it actually played, losing every contest by at least three scores. But a year later, Janz believes the program is on more stable footing and will be better for weathering that turmoil.

“There were so many things that were in the air that none of us had any control over, and that was a challenge,” Janz said. “But having this whole season, this whole year now to get to know each other better and to build relationships and to build a culture of hard work and toughness and a willingness to try new things and try hard things and being OK with failure and then improvement and so on — all of that has been really beneficial for us.”

One thing that should help in the Falcons’ quest for improvement is the lessened burden of a Class 4A schedule. The school has traditionally competed in 5A despite having only about 680 students, but it moved to 4A during the offseason.

“It will help us hopefully compete with like programs,” Janz said. “In previous years, we’re competing with significantly bigger programs with a lot more depth and a lot larger school population to draw from, and that made it very, very challenging.”

Due to its shorthanded roster, La Salle Prep had to thrust several varsity rookies in the starting lineup last season. Janz acknowledged that they probably weren’t prepared for the moment at the time, but after having experienced varsity ball, they will be ready this season.

“It’s just really good to have that confidence that they had some success at the varsity level as a freshman. Coming in as a sophomore with a year of work under their belt, they’re going to have even more confidence and just a little bit of swagger, like, ‘Hey, I belong here, this is where I belong,’” Janz said. “Whereas last year it was a little bit of a question mark: ‘Hey, do I belong in this program?’”

Among the players whose first varsity experience came last season are Dominitz, Mueller and Skoro. Those three should form the core of the passing attack this fall, along with Ellison, whom Janz called “our best overall player.”

The running game is a bit more of a question. Janz said three tailbacks are splitting first-team reps, but he would like to see one of them emerge as the lead back.

“The big question for us is going to be the running back position,” he said. “Right now, it’s kind of by committee. We have Dayne Lavoie, Cameron Zielsdorf and (sophomore) Pierce Brunkhorst kind of splitting time right now, but they’re all getting reps with the ones, and so we’re going to figure out who is going to be the guy once we get into the regular season.”

On defense, La Salle Prep’s objective is clear: Stop the run. The Falcons routinely got bowled over on the ground last season, when they allowed an average of 48.8 points per game.

To help make that happen, Janz has taken over coaching the defensive side of the ball. He also put a major emphasis on strength and conditioning during the offseason, simply trying to get his team to the point that it can match up physically with opponents on the line of scrimmage.

“Our No. 1 priority is to stop the run,” Janz said. “You look at the teams on our schedule, I think seven out of nine are run-based offenses, and the other two will run it effectively. So, we have to be able to stop the run and force teams to beat us over the top, if they can.”

Janz isn’t ready to set goals in terms of wins and losses or postseason success. He’s still building the culture at La Salle Prep, and the next step in that process is “to be competitive week in and week out.” But he certainly would like to get in the victory column at least once. Coming off a winless season, even winning one game would be a step in the right direction and get the monkey off the back of Janz and his staff.

“The first thing you’ve got to do is you’ve got to go win the first one,” Janz said. “We haven’t won our first one yet as a program since I got there, since our coaching staff has gotten there and we’ve all been together, so we’ve got to get out there and we’ve got to win the first one. And so that’s our goal, that’s our focus. Take a step forward, win one at a time, go 1-0 each week and see where we fall.”

COACH SAID

“We’re still young. But we’ve taken gigantic steps from where we were a year ago. And we’re not perfect, but we are certainly way farther down the path than we were last year.” — Dustin Janz

—