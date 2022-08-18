Hundreds of gun owners lined up in Houston to hand their weapons over to police in an effort to make the city safer.Milton Martin with the Houston Police Department said the goal of the initiative is to take “unused, unwanted firearms off the streets” to ensure they “never end up in the wrong hands.”“I like guns, I like to hear the bang ... I had my own shotgun when I was 12 years old,” participant Mark Hein said.Over 800 guns were collected by law enforcement during the buy-back event.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsFormer NYPD detective defends Arkansas cops’ suspect assault, shocking CNN anchorsArkansas governor condemns ‘reprehensible’ officers who assaulted suspect

