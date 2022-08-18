ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
The Independent

Houston gun owners turn in weapons to police in effort to reduce violence

Hundreds of gun owners lined up in Houston to hand their weapons over to police in an effort to make the city safer.Milton Martin with the Houston Police Department said the goal of the initiative is to take “unused, unwanted firearms off the streets” to ensure they “never end up in the wrong hands.”“I like guns, I like to hear the bang ... I had my own shotgun when I was 12 years old,” participant Mark Hein said.Over 800 guns were collected by law enforcement during the buy-back event.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsFormer NYPD detective defends Arkansas cops’ suspect assault, shocking CNN anchorsArkansas governor condemns ‘reprehensible’ officers who assaulted suspect
102.5 The Bone

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.

