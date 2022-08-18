Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Maintenance Man Tells Woman He Doesn’t Have to Knock Before Entering Her Home in Viral TikTok
TikToker @halzmaki uploaded a now-viral clip on the popular social media platform where she confronts a maintenance man about not knocking before he enters her home unannounced. In the short 21-second recording, she sets her recording device down, so that it's pointing up at the ceiling. The maintenance man isn't...
Houston gun owners turn in weapons to police in effort to reduce violence
Hundreds of gun owners lined up in Houston to hand their weapons over to police in an effort to make the city safer.Milton Martin with the Houston Police Department said the goal of the initiative is to take “unused, unwanted firearms off the streets” to ensure they “never end up in the wrong hands.”“I like guns, I like to hear the bang ... I had my own shotgun when I was 12 years old,” participant Mark Hein said.Over 800 guns were collected by law enforcement during the buy-back event.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsFormer NYPD detective defends Arkansas cops’ suspect assault, shocking CNN anchorsArkansas governor condemns ‘reprehensible’ officers who assaulted suspect
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
