WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

A crash blocking lanes along I-75 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Sharonville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right two lanes along southbound I-75 between I-275 and Sharon Road are blocked due to a crash, according to...
WLWT 5

Engineers close a road in Lebanon for 8-week construction project

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office will close a section of road in Lebanon for road work beginning Monday, August 22. Northbound Columbia Road will be closed between Kinsley Court and U.S. 22/State Route 3 for eight weeks. The closure is necessary while crews create a...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH

