Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
Police: Foster-Maineville Road closed after a car struck a utility pole
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police have closed a road in Maineville after a car struck a utility pole, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Foster-Maineville Road is closed between Sycamore Street and Hopkins Road. Police say the road...
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by streetcar in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a street car Monday night in Over-the-Rhine. According to early reports, dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck in the 1600 block of Race Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the extent...
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in West End
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the West End. The accident happened late Sunday night, just after 11 p.m., on Central Parkway near West Liberty Street. Officials say a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a...
Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash
OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
71-year-old doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Given and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
A crash blocking lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Sharonville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right two lanes along southbound I-75 between I-275 and Sharon Road are blocked due to a crash, according to...
Engineers close a road in Lebanon for 8-week construction project
KINGS MILLS, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office will close a section of road in Lebanon for road work beginning Monday, August 22. Northbound Columbia Road will be closed between Kinsley Court and U.S. 22/State Route 3 for eight weeks. The closure is necessary while crews create a...
New video shows cyclist crossing bridge moments before being killed by hit-and-run driver
NEWPORT, Ky. — A new security video has emerged that appears to show a cyclist crossing the 11th Street bridge in the moments before she was killed by a hit-and-run driver. WLWT has obtained the security video showing two cyclists with lights on both the front and back of the bikes crossing the bridge around 12:24 a.m. Saturday.
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
Hamilton Township Police cracking down on speeders in school zones
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton Township police are cracking down on speeding just in time for the start of the school year, reminding divers to slow down. For many, summer's over and it's back to the grind. Melissa Keltch has three children attending Little Miami schools. She is one of the latest ticketed.
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
