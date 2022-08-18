ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bolton
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi Investigation#Fbi#National Security Council#The Oval Office#White House
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
SFGate

Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Danyk Rak enjoys riding his bike, playing soccer and quiet moments with the family’s short-legged dog and two white cats, Pushuna and Lizun. But at age 12, his childhood has been abruptly cut short. His family's home was destroyed and his mother seriously wounded as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv’s suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Bennet's new TV ad forces O'Dea to take tougher abortion stance

Democrat Michael Bennet is making abortion the centerpiece of the U.S. Senate race, reclaiming an issue that favors his party two months before ballots drop. What to watch: In a new campaign commercial, five women criticize Bennet's Republican challenger Joe O'Dea for opposing a state law ensuring access to abortion and for supporting former President Trump's three Supreme Court nominees who helped reverse Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: 6 months of war told in shutter clicks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During six months of war in Ukraine, Associated Press photographers have captured images that are both succinct and eloquent. The click of a shutter is brief, but the stories they tell are deep. Sometimes they show a life that...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy