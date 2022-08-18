ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret

Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
NBC Sports

Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade. Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.
NBC Sports

Number of unprotected picks reported sticking point between Knicks, Jazz in Mitchell trade

The Knicks and Jazz are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again, with the Knicks latest offer reportedly being Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, two unprotected first-round draft picks and three protected ones (picks the Knicks collected through trades), plus maybe another player to match the salaries. Danny Ainge and the Jazz reportedly...
Yardbarker

LOOK: Full Breakdown of Knicks 2022-23 NBA Schedule

With the NBA and New York Knicks releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ... October. Wed. 10/19 at Grizzlies. Fri. 10/21 vs. Pistons. Mon. 10/24...
NBC Sports

Tae Davis signs with Raiders

Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports

KaVontae Turpin has made a fast impression on the Cowboys

If not for off-field concerns, KaVontae Turpin perhaps already would have done what he did in Saturday night’s preseason game. He returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a punt 86 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers, sealing his spot on the team’s final roster.

