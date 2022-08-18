Read full article on original website
Cavaliers reportedly talked Sexton sign-and-trade with Mavericks, Jazz, but there was no deal
More and more, it looks like Collin Sexton may bet on himself, play this season for the $7.2 million qualifying offer in Cleveland, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Sexton and the Cavaliers remain nowhere close to getting a deal done, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com dropped on the...
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
Sixers star James Harden ranks 5th in fantasy basketball rankings
When one looks at the stats Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden put up in the 2021-22 season just as a member of the Sixers, one will see 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds. Those are some very good numbers that lead to good production both in real basketball and in fantasy basketball.
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell
Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade. Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.
Number of unprotected picks reported sticking point between Knicks, Jazz in Mitchell trade
The Knicks and Jazz are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again, with the Knicks latest offer reportedly being Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, two unprotected first-round draft picks and three protected ones (picks the Knicks collected through trades), plus maybe another player to match the salaries. Danny Ainge and the Jazz reportedly...
Budding Warriors rival, the Memphis Grizzlies, reportedly enters Kevin Durant sweepstakes
This would instantly take the budding rivalry to the next level.
Nothing to Lose: Why Mavs Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks should consider bringing back Dennis Smith Jr. ... even if it's just for a training camp "prove it" deal.
Rockets Tari Eason Faces LeBron James During Pro-Am Contest
Back in his hometown, Houston Rockets Tari Eason participated in Seattle's Pro-Am contest highlighted by future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James.
LOOK: Full Breakdown of Knicks 2022-23 NBA Schedule
With the NBA and New York Knicks releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ... October. Wed. 10/19 at Grizzlies. Fri. 10/21 vs. Pistons. Mon. 10/24...
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
KaVontae Turpin has made a fast impression on the Cowboys
If not for off-field concerns, KaVontae Turpin perhaps already would have done what he did in Saturday night’s preseason game. He returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a punt 86 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers, sealing his spot on the team’s final roster.
