This Unique Two-Piece Set Will Make You Feel Like an Influencer

Just when we thought we had seen every two-piece set imaginable, another one steps into the spotlight and manages to surprise Us ! There's a specific ensemble on our radar that's bound to be the look we toast the last days of summer in — and it's also one of our more affordable finds to date!

We can already picture celebrating Labor Day while rocking this SheIn set — and feeling fabulous while doing so. Reviewers agree it makes them feel like a true "knockout," and who doesn't want to channel that boss energy?

SheIn Women's Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set Amazon

Get the SheIn Women's Two Piece Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

As you can see, this set comes with a classic crop top and high-waisted bottoms combo — but what makes it feel fresher is how the two pieces team together. What immediately caught our eye were the bottoms, which are not quite pants — but not quite a maxi skirt either. The ends of the fabric wrap around each leg layer on top of one another to create high slits, showing off more leg as you walk. Basically, these bottoms give you the anti-chafing benefits of pants and the look of a flowy maxi, which is truly the best of both worlds!

SheIn Women's Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set Amazon

They're paired with a fitted crop top, which is ideal because it doesn't distract from how stunning the bottoms are. Shoppers not only applaud how gorgeous this set makes them feel — but how comfortable it is too! One reviewer says the material feels like "wearing the most casual PJs ever," except that these pieces definitely don't look like jammies. Cute and comfortable is always a mood, and this set makes it a reality. Just layer a denim jacket on top for a fall fashion moment!

