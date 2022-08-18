Read full article on original website
Related
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
SFGate
Bad Bunny Time Travels to the Nineties and Pays Homage to Elvis Crespo in Delightful ‘Neverita’ Video
One of the most upbeat, unexpected songs on Bad Bunny’s record-shattering album Un Verano Sin Ti is “Neverita,” a bright, electro-pop bop. On Monday, the Puerto Rican superstar released a playful video to accompany the breezy track, embracing retro internet aesthetics and paying tribute to the merengue legend, Elvis Crespo.
Comments / 0