ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?

A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim. One of Stuart Oliver’s 31-foot Boston Whaler is named “Special Activities, and one of his special activities is taking his wife out on for a spin on their home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water. The department says the causes of elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic can contribute.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Delray Beach, FL
wflx.com

Dr. Alina Alonso to retire in 2023

Palm Beach County’s health director is planning to retire next year. Dr. Alina Alonso was recognized Tuesday by Palm Beach County commissioners as she prepares to retire in 2023. "I won't be seeing you officially, but I'm still sticking around, and I expect to see all of you frequently,"...
wflx.com

Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events

Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers. With litigation at a standstill, the developers of the property say more than half their spaces sit empty. “There’s quite a bit of vacancies, and it’s been pretty difficult to fill...
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Volunteers#Charity
wflx.com

Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns

Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy. The School District of Palm Beach County is using a digital platform called Aktivate to collect the necessary forms for middle and high school students to participate in sports.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

World-class performing arts center could soon come to Boca Raton

A world-class multi-million dollar performing arts center could soon become a reality for the City of Boca Raton. Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events. The project is being spearheaded by Andrea Virgin,...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County

An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout Monday afternoon after deputies said a man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station. The sheriff's office said the suspect walked into a Mobil on the Run in Stuart, grabbed lottery tickets and ran...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wflx.com

McGovern wins Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission

Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner. Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Gas below $3 per gallon at some Palm Beach County gas stations

Gas was $2.99 per gallon at some gas stations in Palm Beach County on Tuesday. It's a sight that drivers haven't seen in quite a while. "When I see cheap gas, that means I can hang out with my friends. So, there's stars in my eyes. I’m like, 'Yes,'" Sophia Arias, a customer at a North Palm Beach gas station, said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Ukrainian rally in Delray Beach marks 6 months of war with Russia

Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary that Ukraine was freed from the Soviet Union. But instead of celebrations, people gathered in Delray Beach as the event is clouded by the six-month war with Russia. "It's hard to say that it's a celebration. We just trying to stay strong and not give...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies for votes for November election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t have a Republican challenger in Tuesday’s primary election, but he still hit the campaign trail to rally for votes for the November general election. "By you coming out in full force this November, we will send a message to this man in the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy