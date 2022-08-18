Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
wflx.com
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
wflx.com
Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7 month rehabilitation
A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat. Crumpet the manatee was first spotted by Manatee Lagoon and Chopper 5 in January. The distressed, but resilient, seacow eluded the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for about two weeks...
wflx.com
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim. One of Stuart Oliver’s 31-foot Boston Whaler is named “Special Activities, and one of his special activities is taking his wife out on for a spin on their home in Boca Raton.
wflx.com
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water. The department says the causes of elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic can contribute.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office. WPTV has now learned that the company has shut down. Several people called Contact 5 in July complaining that they lost...
wflx.com
Benefit show to be held for man who was struck by a car inside Boca Raton home
Gary Schweikhart is known by local PR colleges as the "Godfather of PR." He has built a career promoting the arts in the Palm Beaches and now the artists he spent a lifetime promoting are helping him out after a car drove through his house and left him in ICU.
wflx.com
Dr. Alina Alonso to retire in 2023
Palm Beach County’s health director is planning to retire next year. Dr. Alina Alonso was recognized Tuesday by Palm Beach County commissioners as she prepares to retire in 2023. "I won't be seeing you officially, but I'm still sticking around, and I expect to see all of you frequently,"...
wflx.com
Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers. With litigation at a standstill, the developers of the property say more than half their spaces sit empty. “There’s quite a bit of vacancies, and it’s been pretty difficult to fill...
wflx.com
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy. The School District of Palm Beach County is using a digital platform called Aktivate to collect the necessary forms for middle and high school students to participate in sports.
wflx.com
World-class performing arts center could soon come to Boca Raton
A world-class multi-million dollar performing arts center could soon become a reality for the City of Boca Raton. Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events. The project is being spearheaded by Andrea Virgin,...
wflx.com
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout Monday afternoon after deputies said a man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station. The sheriff's office said the suspect walked into a Mobil on the Run in Stuart, grabbed lottery tickets and ran...
wflx.com
Kids to audition for Broadway-style productions in Jupiter this weekend
Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys. 'First Step to Stardom' auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Kids can register by clicking here. The auditioning process is designed to...
wflx.com
2 Palm Beach County School Board races go to runoff election
Two Palm Beach County School Board races will head to a runoff in the November election after no single candidate was able to capture 50% of the vote in the primary on Tuesday. These school board races have become more heated and more political than ever before, even though they...
wflx.com
Palm Tran races to cover routes after dozens of catalytic converter thefts
Palm Tran services are running a bit slow Monday, Over the weekend, thieves stole 33 catalytic converters from vehicles. As a result, Palm Tran is scrambling to cover routes and dealing with delays. Wth the right tool, somebody can cut off a catalytic converter in under 15 seconds, authorities said.
wflx.com
McGovern wins Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission
Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner. Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who...
wflx.com
Gas below $3 per gallon at some Palm Beach County gas stations
Gas was $2.99 per gallon at some gas stations in Palm Beach County on Tuesday. It's a sight that drivers haven't seen in quite a while. "When I see cheap gas, that means I can hang out with my friends. So, there's stars in my eyes. I’m like, 'Yes,'" Sophia Arias, a customer at a North Palm Beach gas station, said.
wflx.com
Alcohol/drugs may have played role in deadly Military Trail crash, report says
A west Boca Raton woman killed in a high-speed crash near Palm Springs early Wednesday may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of South Military Trail and Forest...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city. The speed limit dropped from 30 to 25 mph on Wednesday. It's only a difference of 5 mph but police said that's enough speed to make a big difference.
wflx.com
Ukrainian rally in Delray Beach marks 6 months of war with Russia
Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary that Ukraine was freed from the Soviet Union. But instead of celebrations, people gathered in Delray Beach as the event is clouded by the six-month war with Russia. "It's hard to say that it's a celebration. We just trying to stay strong and not give...
wflx.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies for votes for November election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t have a Republican challenger in Tuesday’s primary election, but he still hit the campaign trail to rally for votes for the November general election. "By you coming out in full force this November, we will send a message to this man in the...
