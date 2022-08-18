Read full article on original website
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Xavier all-state quarterback and safety Quinn Schulte took a leap of faith when he decided to walk-on the Iowa football team. Schulte, with a lot of hard work, went from a walk-on to a starting Junior safety for the Hawkeyes. “It has been a...
What a beautiful weather week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps things quiet. This results in calm, dry, and comfortable conditions through the middle of the week. A weak system moves into the region on Thursday bringing our only shower and storm chance this week. It does appear to remain on the light side. Cooler conditions are expected Friday and dry which is good news for Friday Night Lights football action. Have a great night!
Two Hawkeyes and Iowa Natives are AP Preseason All-Americans
The Iowa Hawkeyes football squad lost loads of talent on the defensive side of the ball over the 2022 offseason -- Dane Belton, Jack Koerner, Nick VanValkenberg, and Matt Hankins to be exact. They also return some pretty important pieces in Seth Benson, Jestin Jacobs, Kaevon Merriweather, and Noah Shannon.
Hawkeye fans pay top dollar prices for football resale tickets
Iowa football fans and University of Iowa students are paying steep prices to see the Hawkeyes at home. The Hawkeye football Twitter account announced on Aug. 3 that all seven home games for this upcoming season are sold out on Aug. 3, leaving many fans desperate for an opportunity to see the team play live in Kinnick Stadium this fall.
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
Therapeutic classrooms help Washington students identify and cope with emotions
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Former Xavier player’s bet on self is paying off. Former Xavier all-state quarterback and safety Quinn Schulte took a leap of faith when he decided to walk-on the Iowa football team.
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
Marion names new fire chief
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion has a new fire chief. City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30. Fagan brings 22 years of experience to the role. He is currently serving as interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. Before that, he worked at the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Quiet, dry stretch ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for some areas of fog this morning. That clears quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy today. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to around 80. Into the week, look to a quiet and pleasant stretch. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s take us through Monday and Tuesday as many kids head back to school. Look for a slight warm up by the middle and end of the week with temperatures a few degrees warmer along with rain and thunderstorm chances returning for Thursday and Friday.
Dubuque residents offered chance for discounted trees
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque residents will be able to get a discount on trees and learn more about how trees impact climate action. The City of Dubuque, Dubuque Trees Forever and local nurseries are partnering to offer the discounts for residents who attend a one-hour information session for tree-planting training at one of two remaining sessions.
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy afternoon in the weather lab as a low-pressure system traveled through Eastern Iowa, producing showers, storms, and even funnel clouds across the area. As the low-pressure system heads east of our region and into Illinois, chances for showers, storms, and funnel clouds will exit Eastern Iowa.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
A sunny start to the workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We enjoyed a beautiful afternoon across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Fog is also forecasted to develop overnight, especially in low-lying areas. It isn’t expected to be as dense as Sunday night’s fog. However, you still might need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog should clear by mid-morning leaving behind a mostly sunny sky, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s.
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
