Philadelphia, PA

Former Eagles great Zach Ertz, USWNT star Julie Ertz announce birth of first son

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YC3T_0hMY17M400

Julie, Zach Ertz welcome first child 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- United States women's national soccer team star Julie Ertz and former Philadelphia Eagles great Zach Ertz are now first-time parents. The Ertzs each tweeted out a photo of their firstborn, Madden Matthew Ertz, on Thursday.

Madden was born last Wednesday.

Zach Ertz was traded to the Cardinals last season. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end spent nearly a decade with the Birds after being drafted with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his career with the Birds, Ertz recorded 579 receptions, 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. In 2018 he set a franchise and NFL record for tight ends with 116 receptions. Ertz ended that season with 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

In March, Ertz signed a three-year contract extension with the Cardinals.

Julie Ertz is a two-time World Cup winner with the USWNT and also the U.S. Female Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

The Cardinals also sent their congratulations to the Ertzs on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

