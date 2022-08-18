Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
It's probably already too late to clean up your gaming habits for Steam's upcoming 'year in review'
Quite frankly the only fun use of tech surveillance anyone's thought up. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik (opens in new tab) recently unearthed evidence of a "year in review" feature similar to those offered by Spotify or Nintendo in the Steam API. Djundik provided a screenshot of the evidence, as well as a brief description of the feature, supposedly set to arrive with the end-of-year Winter Sale.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
itechpost.com
Here's Every Game Coming to Genesis Mini 2
If you're wondering what games will be playable for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, then worry no more. The popular game developing company has recently revealed its games roster for the revamped version of its first Mega Drive Mini ahead of its release, per Nintendo Life. The Sega Genesis Mini...
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Wing Commander IV: Remastered revitalizes a PC gaming classic
A demo of the fan-made remaster is now available.
ComicBook
2 Nintendo Switch Exclusives Drop to Lowest Prices Ever
Nintendo's exclusives on the Nintendo Switch are the driving factor for people who want the console second only to the mobile aspect of the Switch, but considering how long Nintendo keeps its games at full price via the Nintendo eShop, it's not always easy to find them on sale. It does work out sometimes, however, in instances like the sale that's currently going on through a number of different retailers that's dropped two different games to their lowest prices they've ever reached.
A Comical Bug From The Popular PlayStation 4 Game Marvel’s Spider-Man In Which Some Characters Distort And Glitch Out Completely Ruins A Cutscene
Marvel’s Spider-Man debuted in 2018 and is available worldwide in bookstores and online. As the best Marvel-based video game in a long time, the game was released to strong sales and positive reviews from critics. Unfortunately, marvel’s Spider-Man will still malfunction periodically, despite all of this praise. The...
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
A bunch of Bethesda and Id Software games are now on PC Game Pass
Some of the games include Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
It took owning a Steam Deck to finally understand its appeal
The Steam Deck is the single most exciting gaming hardware I've used in years, it just took some quality time with it alone to understand why. Prior to this week I've only had passing contact with a Steam Deck. The portable PC from Valve we received in the office is in a constant tug of war between members of the team as to who gets to play it, and if I'm completely honest I wasn't entirely sure why. From a techie perspective, I appreciate what this parsimonious PC has to offer to a busy or budget gamer, but I didn't really think I'd ever use one myself.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Update Quietly Addresses "Shovelware" Problem
Sony appears to have released a behind-the-scenes PlayStation Store update to address an issue with an influx of content users regarded as "shovelware." The update in question seems to have reorganized how the PlayStation Store's newest games are presented to those browsing the marketplace so that people can have an easier time finding games perceived to be a better value. Despite Sony not bringing attention to this change, people have taken notice already and seem to appreciate the new PlayStation Store experience.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
