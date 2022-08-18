The Steam Deck is the single most exciting gaming hardware I've used in years, it just took some quality time with it alone to understand why. Prior to this week I've only had passing contact with a Steam Deck. The portable PC from Valve we received in the office is in a constant tug of war between members of the team as to who gets to play it, and if I'm completely honest I wasn't entirely sure why. From a techie perspective, I appreciate what this parsimonious PC has to offer to a busy or budget gamer, but I didn't really think I'd ever use one myself.

19 HOURS AGO