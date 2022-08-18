ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

$30 million project underway to create 33-acre wetlands at FDR Park

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwWeh_0hMY0zSU00

$30 million project underway to create new 33-acre wetlands at FDR Park 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Restoring nature and opening it up to exploration. That is the plan in South Philadelphia.

FDR Park is already a popular spot down by the stadium complex, but now, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is teaming up with the Fairmount Park Conservancy and the Philadelphia International Airport to create a new 33-acre wetland that will help with flooding and enhance the ecosystem.

"Before South Philadelphia was fully developed, this entire area was wetlands," Maura McCarthy, executive director of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, said. "And over the course of redevelopment, much of the natural waterways and features have been lost. So this is an incredibly exciting development that is going to have tremendous environmental returns for everybody in South Philadelphia."

The project will cost $30 million.

There will also be kayak and canoe launches, boardwalks for exploring, a playground and more.

Work will most likely last into 2026.

Comments / 1

Related
billypenn.com

There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier

Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#South Philadelphia#Parks And Recreation#Fairmount Park#Urban Construction
CBS Philly

Wawa celebrating opening of Wawa Station with free coffee, pretzels, and cold drinks for commuters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The new Wawa SEPTA line is now up and running. It officially opened for service on Sunday and the first riders took a trip from the Wawa Station to Elwyn. The expanded Media/Wawa Line connects commuters from the heart of Delaware County into Center City and all the stops in between. CBS3's Chandler Lutz was one of the first people to catch a ride. "It's a great moment for us, restoring service here after 35 years," SEPTA General Manager & CEO Leslie Richards said. It marks the return of commuter rail to this growing area where passengers last had service in...
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
CBS Philly

Interstate 76 to close overnight in Center City this week due to Viaduct construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has a traffic alert if your travels take you on Interstate-76 in Center City this week. Starting on Monday, PennDOT is going to close I-76 overnight so crews can do overhead Viaduct construction work.That's roughly in the area between South Street and Interstate-676.The construction will last until Thursday, Aug. 25. Closures of either the westbound or eastbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Traffic is going to be diverted, so if you need to drive through that area late at night, you need to find an alternate route.
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 2545 North Howard Street in West Kensington

In September 2020, YIMBY reported that permits had been filed for a three-story single-family rowhouse at 2545 North Howard Street in West Kensington. Since that time, construction has been completed on the four-bedroom, three-bathroom project, and today we look at the end result. The structure replaces a vacant lot on the east side of the block between West Cumberland and West Huntingdon streets. According to permits, the building spans 2,000 square feet (though real estate listings list the property at 2,520 square feet, a figure that likely also includes the basement) and features a roof deck. Permit documents list Paul Dietz III as the architect and Gezim Kupa as the contractor.
phillyyimby.com

Partial Permits Issued for 6808 Ridge Avenue In Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

A zoning permit for lot line relocation has been issued for a five-story, 80-unit mixed-use development planned at 6808 Ridge Avenue (aka 6808-16 Ridge Avenue) in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. The project will replace a pair of three-story mixed-use rowhouses on the west side of the block between Parker and Paoli avenues. Designed by Ingram Sageser Architects, the building will span 77,780 square feet and feature commercial space on the ground floor, as well as parking for 24 cars and 27 bicycles.
CBS Philly

SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
WHYY

Violence-free zone? House of Umoja looks to 70s-era peacemaking practices to keep teens safe

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Hameen Jackson has his heart set on professional football. For a while, he was waking up at 6 a.m. every day to run so he could stay in shape for the field. He’s got game footage on his phone, and he doesn’t hesitate to pull it up when asked.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy