Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face
My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
Dragon Ball Super: Is Freiza's New Form Good or Bad For the Series?
Dragon Ball Super has once again gotten the world buzzing with its latest game-changing transformation – this time found in the pages of the Dragon Ball Super's manga. As the long-running Granolah Arc came to an end, we got a shocking (though leaked) return by Frieza, who came to Planet Cereal to settle a little business with would-be usurpers, The Heeters. Frieza revealed he has a new form, Black Frieza, which now outclasses both Goku and Vegeta's newly-honed Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego powers (respectively).
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
Undead Unluck Hypes Huge Announcement Coming Soon
Fans have been keeping an eye on Undead Unluck as it seems to be the next major series poised for an anime adaptation of its own, but the series is picking up steam by teasing fans with a major announcement coming our way! Fans have seen many of the standout series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine getting their own anime adaptations, and some of these are newer than the others. With this latest generation all getting picked up in some form or fashion, there are a few series still left that have yet to fully make the jump to anime.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Campaign Gameplay Footage
Some brief new gameplay from the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been revealed. Since first announcing the latest Call of Duty game a couple of months back, footage from the game's campaign is all that Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted to show off. Now, that trend has continued once again prior to the unveiling of the game's multiplayer mode in the coming month.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
Pokemon TCG Reveals New Card Type for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon Trading Card Game has officially revealed its new Scarlet and Violet card set, which will feature the return of Pokemon-ex cards. These cards were first introduced during the Ruby & Sapphire era of the game, and are more powerful than standard Pokemon cards. The new Pokemon-ex cards will be available as Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 evolutions, similar to their first appearances in the game, and will have lower energy costs, which can immediately make an impact in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Furthermore, it was teased that some ex cards will have additional abilities tied to the Terastal phenomenon found in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet card games.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign May Continue After Launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's story may continue after the campaign's credits roll, as a new leak suggests the story could expand over time. Although the meat and potatoes of Call of Duty are certainly multiplayer and zombies, the campaign is a pretty expensive and rich endeavor for the developers to include every year. They're like a big, interactive movie with summer blockbuster-esque set pieces, iconic characters, and gripping stories. The No Russian mission in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a major cultural moment as there was a lot of controversy surrounding its contents, resulting in a lot of air time on mainstream television. With that said, most players blow through it in a weekend and move on to the rest of the game, so it's only a small fraction of a player's time with the game.
New Halo Infinite Leaks Fuel Battle Royale Rumors
Neither Halo Infinite creators 343 Industries nor assisting developer Certain Affinity have confirmed the existence of the game's rumored battle royale mode, but this week, we've seen even more assets surface online that suggest this mode is indeed real and that work is continuing on it. Unreleased assets from the game's UI were shared on social media which showed different playlist options within the "Tatanka" mode that's rumored to be the battle royale-like mode as well as a description which certainly points to a battle royale experience.
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Changes Developers
The upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been moved to a new studio. In recent weeks, news has come about stating that the project was delayed indefinitely after developer Aspyr failed to meet the expectations of those at Sony and Lucasfilm Games. Since this time, it has been rumored that Aspyr could be pulled off of the game in favor of another studio. As we have learned today, those rumors now seem to be accurate.
Naruto Reveals Boruto's New Problem With Momoshiki
The Naruto Saga got a new twist in the latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter. We've known for some time that the dark legacy of Momoshiki Otsutsuki hangs over Boruto's life – but it's been a constantly-evolving situation. After battling as foes, Boruto destroyed Momoshiki, only to find out the price of killing an Otsutsuki was being marked (Karma) as the vessel for Momoshiki's eventual resurrection. Then it was revealed that Momoshiki was actually a parasitic presence lurking in Boruto that could take hold of his body. Now, we're getting something different altogether...
One Piece Sees Luffy Make His First Big Decision as a New Emperor
One Piece is ushering in a whole new era for Luffy as the final saga of the long running series officially begins, and the newest chapter of the series has seen Luffy making his first big choice as one of the new Emperors of the Sea! The Wano Country arc has been exploring the fallout of the fights against Kaido and Big Mom with the latest chapters of the series as while the final saga had begun, there was still plenty to settle from this long running arc. First of which was stamping in Luffy's major new promotion in the seas as a whole.
House of the Dragon Stars Detail Complex Relationship to Targaryen Family, Iron Throne
HBO will release their first Game of Thrones spinoff tomorrow night and everyone is definitely excited to see the next chapter of Westeros. House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen clan long before the events of the original series. The series will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint. In the series Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Toussaint plays her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with both actors where they reveal their complicated relationship to the Targaryen family and the Iron Throne.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses New Milestone at Global Box Office
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has crossed an important milestone at the global box office: the film has grossed $45.24 worldwide, after amassing a $20.1 million opening weekend in US markets over the three days of opening weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). For comparison, Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned $12.8M in its first three days of release (Wed-Fri), and $9.8M in its opening weekend ($11.94M over the four-day MLK holiday weekend). Broly ended up grossing $30.7M total at the domestic box office – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already two-thirds of the way to that mark, in just its opening weekend!
Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.
