‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Shares Photo of Her Freshman Dorm Room

Home Town‘s Erin Napier got nostalgic about her college days and took to her official Instagram to take a stroll down memory lane. Of course, fans of Home Town know Erin has a special reason to look back fondly on her college days. That’s when she met her husband and Home Town co-host, Ben Napier. The pair met at the University of Mississippi in 2004. They were married in 2008. Erin’s post is a fun throwback full of funny commentary from the reality tv star.
‘Tulsa King’ Drops New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Sylvester Stallone’s New Show: WATCH

The upcoming Sylvester Stallone mafia series, Tulsa King, is giving fans a new behind-the-scenes look at the series, months ahead of the show’s expected fall premiere. This new behind-the-scenes video showcases the show’s star, Sylvester Stallone as he films the Taylor Sheridan-led drama. This new series features the Rocky legend as a New York City mobster named Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Manfredi has recently been released from prison and is sent to Tulsa Oklahoma to set up a brand new crew. Take a look at the latest sneak peek here:
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO

Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons

One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
‘NCIS’ Producers Reveal They Cried While Writing and Shooting Mark Harmon’s Final Episode

Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon bid fans an emotional goodbye during NCIS‘s season 19 episode, “Great Wide Open.” His heartfelt parting with longtime agent Timothy McGee had fans in hysterics during and afterward. However, we’re also not surprised to know that Mark Harmon’s final episode had a similar effect on NCIS‘s writers and producers. Nearly a year following Harmon’s final episode, NCIS showrunners revealed that many crew members cried while writing and shooting “Great Wide Open.”
Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Anne Heche will be honored in death by being buried alongside some of Tinsel Town’s most legendary stars. According to Heche’s death certificate, which was obtained by E! News, the actress’ final resting place will be at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Mel Blanc, Rudolph Valentino, and Estelle Getty are among the other icons buried at the site.
WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Posts New Look at Upcoming Netflix Movie

The upcoming Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart buddy flick is headed to Netflix next weekend. And Wahlberg is giving fans a brand-new look at the upcoming streaming comedy film in a recent Twitter update. And this Me Time sneak peek is a great one, giving us a 30-second long wild ride as we see all the shenanigans…or “crazy stuff” the two Me Time stars find themselves getting into throughout the film.
