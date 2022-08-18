ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
MarketRealist

How to Invest in Annuities the Right Way — Timing, Explained

An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed monthly payments to the investor. An annuity may be the investment you need to add to your portfolio now. How do you invest in annuities? When is the best time to invest in annuities?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people purchase...
FOXBusiness

Retirement accounts take hit with inflation, but investors stay the course

It was a rocky second quarter for many Americans who saw their retirement accounts take a hit as inflation roiled the stock market. However, a new study shows most investors are still committed to the long haul despite uneasiness over volatility. Fidelity Investment's latest Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis, released Wednesday...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
Motley Fool

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

Social Security updates can be very important to beneficiaries. Big news about the program is scheduled for October, and it's information seniors won't want to miss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CBS News

Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million

Americans with 401(k)s were recently asked how much they needed to sock away to afford retirement. The answer: $1.7 million. That number may seem like a pipe dream to many, especially given that one-quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all. But it's actually a humbler goal than the estimate given by workers when asked the same question a year ago, according to the new survey from Charles Schwab's Retirement Plan Services. In 2021, workers said they believed they would need $1.9 million to retire, the survey found.
biztoc.com

Retirees going back to work face the Social Security earnings test

Here’s one to make you pull out your calculator or your hair. A growing number of retirees have stepped off the sidelines and headed back to work this year, but one thing that might surprise them is the impact that any income, even from part-time work, can have on their Social Security benefit.
TheStreet

Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap

Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
The US Sun

What happens when Social Security runs out?

IT is rumored that the Social Security fund is projected to run out of money around 2035. American citizens are wondering what this means for them. According to financial planners and tax expertise company Monotelo Advisors, there will be a reduction in the benefits that are paid out if there are no changes made before the funds run out.
The Motley Fool

Relying Solely on Social Security in Retirement May Not Be Your Best Bet

Social Security benefits alone won't be enough for many people in retirement. Social Security benefits should be in addition to other sources of retirement income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

