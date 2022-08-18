Read full article on original website
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Grand Rapids Named One of the Happiest and Smiliest Cities in The US
They say that money can't buy you happiness, but apparently living in Grand Rapids can give you some. According to data analysts at HouseFresh Grand Rapids is ranked 11th in Happiest Cities in America, and we're smiling a little more, because we're 9th in the US at being the smiliest.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
He’s Gone But Not Forgotten. Kent County Sheriff Loses Hank the Tank
This is really sad and certainly a blow to all who knew, or had a chance to see him. Hank, or "Hank the Tank" as he was affectionally referred to, one of the Kent County Sheriff's Mounted Division horses, has died the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Fox...
WATCH: Actress Lili Reinhart Tries Michigan’s Moo-ville Ice Cream With Jimmy Fallon
This was unexpected! Nashville, Michigan based ice cream company MOO-ville Creamery announced some exciting news on social media when they shared that one of their products was recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!. In a recent Facebook post the creamery said,. We have been holding out the...
Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat
Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
It’s National Non-Profit Day: Are You Supporting These Grand Rapids Charities?
I've always believed that one of the best things you can do is to give back to others (if you're able). A lot of us are lucky enough to have enough to go around, and even the smallest ways of helping can really make a difference if we put our powers together.
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has Six Sister Cities?
Before I moved to Grand Rapids, I never knew that sister cities were a real thing. According to Grand Rapids Sister Cities International, sister cities are friendships that are formed between a United States city and a foreign city. After World War II, the concept of a sister city was...
Grand Rapids Art Museum Set To Welcome Muppet Creator’s Exhibit
The Muppets are set to take...Grand Rapids! The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced that 'The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited' will be visiting the museum for a limited run this fall/winter. When Is The Jim Henson Exhibit In Grand Rapids?. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will run from...
Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville
The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
