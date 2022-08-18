ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 95.7FM

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan

As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Mix 95.7FM

Date For Two Ideas in West Michigan For National Couples Day

Has it been a while since you and your significant other have been out on the town?. Well, no worries! For National Couples Day, I have the perfect list of restaurants to try out for your next romantic dinner for two. The Melting Pot. Located in Celebration Village on E...
Mix 95.7FM

LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale

Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Grille#Chicago Style Pizza#Good Food#Food Drink#Bbq#The Bib Seafood#Management Bartender#Delivery Driver#English#Restaurants Bars
Mix 95.7FM

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
Mix 95.7FM

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
Mix 95.7FM

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31

It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Mix 95.7FM

Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat

Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Mix 95.7FM

Did You Know Grand Rapids Has Six Sister Cities?

Before I moved to Grand Rapids, I never knew that sister cities were a real thing. According to Grand Rapids Sister Cities International, sister cities are friendships that are formed between a United States city and a foreign city. After World War II, the concept of a sister city was...
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Art Museum Set To Welcome Muppet Creator’s Exhibit

The Muppets are set to take...Grand Rapids! The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced that 'The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited' will be visiting the museum for a limited run this fall/winter. When Is The Jim Henson Exhibit In Grand Rapids?. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will run from...
Mix 95.7FM

Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville

The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
GREENVILLE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy