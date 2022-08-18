Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Artists make connection with the public in “Art Alley”
Celebrate the Arts lasts for four days with events happening in Sheridan, at Sheridan College, Ucross and at the Brinton. This celebration brings the art community of the Sheridan region together to showcase their talents and highlight gifted artists in various mediums and performances. The celebration of art and culture in Sheridan has live music, dance, art and literary events.
Sheridan Media
Art Advocates: Investment in Public Art is Investment in Community
Measuring the direct economic benefits of public art can be difficult. For those who support these programs, the indirect benefits are worth the cost. Instilling pride in the community is one of the biggest investments, said Laura McDermit, director of the Laramie Public Art Coalition. The organization is supported through...
Sheridan Media
Three new exhibits to be shown at the Brinton
Sept. 2 – Oct. 30, Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers: The Art of Roger Broer and Richard Red Owl, in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery. Sept. 3 – Oct. 31, Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby, in the Northern Trust Gallery. Sept. 10...
Sheridan Media
Firearms in the Power River Country Feature of Program
On Saturday, August 20, at Fort Phil Kearny and the Kearney Hall, the Fort Phil Kearney/Bozeman Trail Association, in conjunction with SCLT and Sheridan County Sportsman Association, presented a day-long program titled, Firearms that Influenced the Power River Country. The Sheridan County Sportsman Association paid admission to the fort for all the attendees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
Sheridan Media
George Ostrom, soldier and artist
“An Artist Goes to War: WWI through the Eyes of George Ostrom” opened on Aug. 2, at the Museum at the Bighorns. Sheridan artist George Ostrom joined the Wyoming National Guard and served on the US – Mexico border to prevent further incursions by Poncho Villa and other Mexican revolutionaries.
Sheridan Media
SCLT Explore History Features Sheridan Experiment Farm
SCLT held its Explore History program at the Tongue River Valley Community Center on August 16. The program featured Brian Mealor, who talked about the history of the Wyoming Ag Research and Extension Center, also called the Experiment Farm in Sheridan County. He joined Sheridan R&E Center in 2015 and...
Good News! A Wyoming Airbnb Dropped Their Price To Just Under $12k A Night
If you're looking to spend a week in Hyattville, Wyoming, have I got a deal for you?! For the week of November 10th through the 17th, you can get a deep discount on an Airbnb that is normally $12,500, but has been cut down to a reachable $11,250! Hold on to your hats!
Sheridan Media
A Forest Fire Consumed a Mountain Town, 123 Years Ago
According to a small story in the book, Snippets of Sheridan County History by Cynde Georgen, published by the Sheridan County Historical Society in 2013, it mentioned that in August of 1899, a forest fire on Dry Fork of the Little Horn River began burning out of control and was heading towards the small mountain community of Rockwood. People were evacuated, and the camp teacher led a group down the mountain by way of the flume.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College To Provide Child Care Assistance Grants
Classes at Sheridan College start this coming Monday (August 29th), and some students could get financial help in terms of finding ways to have the children cared for. The college has announced it will provide child care assistance grants to qualified students to help cover the cost of child care.
Sheridan Media
July 2022 Unemployment Rates In Sheridan And Johnson Counties Decrease
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for the 7th month in a row, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased. New numbers show that the statewide rate dropped from 3.1% in June, to 3.0% in July. It was 4.5% in July of 2021. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for...
Sheridan Media
Building Inspector Updates Buffalo Council on Issues
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay discussed some issues with various properties his office is dealing with, touching on an easement for a water line through Deer Park Campground. Asay also reported that the Big Horn Co-Op was having septic issues and were looking at possibly connecting to city sewer. He...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Golf Teams Compete At Cheyenne While Big Horn/Tongue River Host
At the Cheyenne Invitational, Brock Owings of Sheridan placed 3rd individually missing 1st by 1 stroke to help the Boys Golf Team place 4th. Samantha Spielman placed 1st by 3 strokes to help the Sheridan Girls Golf Team place 2nd, 3 strokes behind Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled meet for...
Sheridan Media
Fall High Sports full Schedule Opens This Week / Bronc Football at Home Friday / Cowboy Football Opens at Illinois Saturday
SHS BOOSTER CLUB – The Sheridan high school booster club hosts their annual kick off BBQ at Sheridan high school this evening at 5:30 when the, following the festivities player / parent meeting with the coaches for swimming and diving, cross country and volleyball will all take place. GOLF...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Tennis Defeats Torrington In 2022 Home Opener
The Broncs boys (2-1) and girls (3-0) tennis teams defeated Torrington in their home opener. Sheridan is scheduled to play at Natrona and at Kelly Walsh on Friday, August 19th. Sheridan Boys 4 Torrington 1:. #1 Singles: Jake Woodrow (Sher) def. Ben Firminhac 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 #2 Singles: Adam Bartlett...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Tennis Sweeps Natrona And Splits At Kelly Walsh
Playing in Casper on Friday (August 19th), the Sheridan boys and girls tennis team swept Natrona. The Broncs and Lady Broncs played again that same day against defending state champ Kelly Walsh. The boys prevailed, thanks to all 3 doubles teams winning, while the girls came up 1 point short.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Fire at 3,000 Acres, Cause Under Investigation
The cause of a 3,000-acre fire in Johnson County is not known at this time and is under investigation, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly said a report was called into the dispatch center about 3:30 Sunday afternoon saying there was a fire...
Sheridan Media
Former Sheridan City Superintendent Charged With Theft From The City
A former Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent is accused of stealing and selling city property. Kenneth Hirschman has been charged with one count of theft. Investigators with the Sheridan Police Department say between July of 2020 and March of 2022, there were 3 instances where Hirschman took between 285 and 350 pounds of brass and sold it to a recycling company in Billings, Montana for a total of more than $1,500.
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief Gives Report After Absence
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, after being absent for a few meetings to have a medical procedure done, gave his report to the city council during their recent meeting. Bissett said Fair & Rodeo week “went off without a hitch,” and that this year’s parade was “phenomenal.”
Comments / 0