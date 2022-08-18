School board revises faulty policy that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from substitute teaching

Read full article on original website
Truth Always
4d ago
So we have 3 choices….1. Babies teaching babies2. Unqualified military teaching children3. Cut the crazy insane salaries of those who work OUTSIDE of the classroom and give…MORE MONEY AND PERKS to those teaching INSIDE the classroom. The system is broken.
5
Sickntired
3d ago
Just pay the teachers better and pass a few laws that will make their job safer, pretty sure you'll get all the teachers we need. Seems the school board needs to be replaced.
2
villages-news.com
Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center
State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.
ocala-news.com
Forest High School JROTC cadets attend Air Force’s Flight Academy
Marion County Public Schools has announced that five local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets recently completed the United States Air Force’s Flight Academy program. The competitive eight-week program was held this summer, and it included approximately 250 cadets from both the high school and college levels...
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
Back to school in Marion County
The school year beings with a steady start as more students than ever file into classrooms to begin learning after a summer away. The first day of school saw 39,753 students in attendance, which is 90% of the district’s projected enrollment. Once all kindergarten students were in their classrooms, the attendance rate on Tuesday rose to 41,435 out of the projected total of 43,778 students, according to Marion County Public Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
Meet Coach Brian Lane
The adage of “there is no place like home” rings true for new Belleview High School football coach Brian Lane, who returns to his alma mater 19 years after graduating. The journey to get to this point has been filled highs and lows, but Lane feels it’s the perfect fit and he could not be happier to lead the program.
sltablet.com
Students From Leesburg, South Lake, and Eustis High School Kick Off The School Year With Groundbreaking Celebrations At Three Dedicated Build Sites.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter in partnership with Lake County Schools will be holding the Youth Construction Academy Ground Breakings on Leesburg High, South Lake High, and Eustis High School’s new home construction projects. Leesburg High School will enter its fourth year of the program, followed by South Lake...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
WCJB
“If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him’: Mayor contributes to an active investigation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him.”. On the night of August 13, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn participated in a ride-a-long with Ocala police officers. Around 10:30 pm that night, K9 Officer Roberson and Guinn responded to a...
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
ocala-news.com
Colorful Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
An afternoon of stormy weather led to calm evening skies over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview announces upcoming changes to Cherokee Park
During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.
