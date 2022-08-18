Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
cbs12.com
Teachers union president shares misinfo about banned books in Florida schools, apologizes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Randi Weingarten, the president of the nation's second-largest teachers union, admitted to amplifying a social media post that shared a false list of books being banned in Florida schools. I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the...
cbs12.com
Hot and humid..increasing rain chances late week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the plan for the evening and overnight. With a light East wind, overnight lows will only drop to near 80 along the beach with mid to upper 70s inland. High pressure located off the Southeast Coast...
cbs12.com
Hot and dry pattern persists for the start of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — EVENING UPDATE. Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the plan for the evening and overnight. With a light East wind, overnight lows will only drop to near 80 along the beach with mid to upper 70s inland. High pressure located off the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
