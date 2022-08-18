Read full article on original website
OCEAN COUNTY: ORDER A SANDWICH AND HELP “JAXON’S WARRIOR FUNDRAISER”
See flyer below courtesy of Lacey Police. Order your sandwich at Diesel’s Sub shop on August 30th and mention this fundraiser and a percentage of the sales will go to the fundraiser.
TINTON FALLS: TRASH FIRE INSIDE TRASH TRANSFER BUILDING
8.20.2022: At 11:45am D36, Stations 1,2, & 4 were dispatched to 3230 Shafto Rd Mazza’s for a “trash” fire. First arriving TFPD units confirmed heavy smoke showing from inside the transfer building. A short time later C266 arrived on scene upgrading the incident to a Box Alarm bringing in mutual aid from several surrounding districts. Units spent the next 1.5 hours extingushing the fire, which consisted mostly of construction debris. There were no reported injuries. C266 had command.
Heavy rain causes major flooding on Long Beach Island
Heavy rainfall Monday morning caused major flooding in parts of New Jersey, including on Long Beach Island.
LAVALLETTE: OCEAN BEACH FIRE HOUSE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Come out and support the Ocean Beach Fire House Pancake Breakfast in September 4, 2022 beginning at 8 am at 40 Kittiwake Ave in Lavallette.
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
JACKSON: BRUSH/FOREST FIRE
Emergency personnel are fighting a brush/forest fire off N. Stump Tavern Road. Forestry unit B9 has requested additional aid. No additional information is available at this time.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DOLPHIN DIED FROM WHAT APPEARS TO BE BOAT INJURIES – HERES SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION TO PROTECT THEM WHILE ENJOYING THEIR BEAUTY
Please stay at least 50 yards away from dolphins and slow your vessel when they are nearby. If you want to watch the dolphins, be sure to put your motor in neutral and don’t engage your prop until the dolphins have moved on. Another way to help dolphins is...
