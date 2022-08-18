ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Why a life-saving medication is now available in a vending machine

WAUKESHA, Wis. — With fentanyl and opioid overdose deaths on the rise, those living in Waukesha County now have easy and free access to a life-saving medication. Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal medication now available in a first-of-its-kind vending machine in Wisconsin. Lindsay...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
New exhibit will allow public to see original Tolkien manuscripts

MILWAUKEE — “Not all who wander are lost.” That saying is especially true for J.R.R. Tolkien fans who find themselves in the Haggerty Museum of Art in the coming months. The art museum, located on Marquette University’s campus, will feature a new exhibit, “J.R.R Tolkien: The Art Of Manuscript.” The exhibit opens Friday and runs through Dec. 23.
MILWAUKEE, WI

