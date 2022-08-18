MILWAUKEE — “Not all who wander are lost.” That saying is especially true for J.R.R. Tolkien fans who find themselves in the Haggerty Museum of Art in the coming months. The art museum, located on Marquette University’s campus, will feature a new exhibit, “J.R.R Tolkien: The Art Of Manuscript.” The exhibit opens Friday and runs through Dec. 23.

