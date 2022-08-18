The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will meet to certify election results. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The canvassing board will meet Wednesday, August 24 in Cheyenne to certify the primary election results and the nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State and Board Chairman, Ed Buchanan ; State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier. Eight days after the primary election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and examine the following for statewide and legislative offices: precinct-by-precinct results; the presentation of any write-in candidates; and the winning candidates in each partisan primary.

2 DAYS AGO