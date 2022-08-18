Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
“My Wild Land” highlights the challenges of ranching families
The University of Wyoming reports that a new documentary series highlights Wyoming ranching families that have gone to exceptional lengths to preserve Western ranching and steward big-game populations that depend on working lands. According to UW, from 2000-2020, Wyoming’s total resident population grew by 17%. While most of Wyoming’s population...
Sheridan Media
July 2022 Unemployment Rates In Sheridan And Johnson Counties Decrease
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for the 7th month in a row, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased. New numbers show that the statewide rate dropped from 3.1% in June, to 3.0% in July. It was 4.5% in July of 2021. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for...
Sheridan Media
State Canvassing Board Will Meet to Certify Election Results
The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will meet to certify election results. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The canvassing board will meet Wednesday, August 24 in Cheyenne to certify the primary election results and the nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State and Board Chairman, Ed Buchanan ; State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier. Eight days after the primary election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and examine the following for statewide and legislative offices: precinct-by-precinct results; the presentation of any write-in candidates; and the winning candidates in each partisan primary.
