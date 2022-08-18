Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Fire at 3,000 Acres, Cause Under Investigation
The cause of a 3,000-acre fire in Johnson County is not known at this time and is under investigation, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly said a report was called into the dispatch center about 3:30 Sunday afternoon saying there was a fire...
county17.com
Campbell undersheriff: deputies don’t request funds or arrest people over phone
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 36-year-old Gillette woman made a good call Aug. 19 after a man impersonating a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant called her. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said a “Lt. Pownall” called the woman at about 12:24 p.m. Aug. 19 from 307-699-6770. Reynolds said the man told the woman that she had failed to show up for jury duty and he had an affidavit from Judge Bartlett. The man knew the victim’s name, phone number and address, Reynolds said.
Sheridan Media
July 2022 Unemployment Rates In Sheridan And Johnson Counties Decrease
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for the 7th month in a row, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased. New numbers show that the statewide rate dropped from 3.1% in June, to 3.0% in July. It was 4.5% in July of 2021. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for...
capcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
oilcity.news
Wildfire near Buffalo estimated at 3,000 acres; public asked to avoid area
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire near Buffalo has burned an estimated 3,000 acres, Johnson County Emergency Management said at around 2 p.m. Monday. The fire is being called the TW Fire and is burning off of Tipperary Road near Buffalo in sagebrush and grass. Ninety-one firefighters are assigned to the fire along with aerial support, Johnson County Emergency Management said. The fire is on a mixture of private, state and federal lands.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/19/2022-8/21/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21:. At 4:38 a.m. to the 300 block of West Warlow Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. Burnt food was the cause and firefighters helped to reset the alarm system.
Sheridan Media
Gillette Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl recently sentenced 40-year-old Donae Chavez of Gillette to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Chavez was also ordered to play $9,971 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne Martens.
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief Gives Report After Absence
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, after being absent for a few meetings to have a medical procedure done, gave his report to the city council during their recent meeting. Bissett said Fair & Rodeo week “went off without a hitch,” and that this year’s parade was “phenomenal.”
oilcity.news
Traffic impeding response to wildfire near Buffalo
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire has been reported off of Tipperary Road outside of Buffalo, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1 p.m. Monday. Traffic on the county road was impeding firefighting efforts, the JCSO said. “Please don’t hinder firefighting by overwhelming the county road,” the...
county17.com
Man complaining of driver’s speed throws football at his truck
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are investigating an incident regarding a man who reportedly threw a football at a driver’s vehicle which he said was traveling too quickly. The incident was logged at about 4:48 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gillette Police Department, 201 E. Fifth St., Gillette. Deputy...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 19, near Lewis Road and Highway 50, CCSO. A...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College To Provide Child Care Assistance Grants
Classes at Sheridan College start this coming Monday (August 29th), and some students could get financial help in terms of finding ways to have the children cared for. The college has announced it will provide child care assistance grants to qualified students to help cover the cost of child care.
Sheridan Media
Art Advocates: Investment in Public Art is Investment in Community
Measuring the direct economic benefits of public art can be difficult. For those who support these programs, the indirect benefits are worth the cost. Instilling pride in the community is one of the biggest investments, said Laura McDermit, director of the Laramie Public Art Coalition. The organization is supported through...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy graduate from Campbell has become a mentor
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chris Oedekoven completed mentor training Aug. 13 at a non-traditional learners academy he once attended. “When my son was 16, he was an at-risk teen with little direction or knowledge of who he really was,” his mother, Jennifer Oedekoven, said. “It changed his life. He is now 23, successful, purchasing his own home and is determined to help other young people find their true potential.”
Sheridan Media
Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
