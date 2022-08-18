CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire near Buffalo has burned an estimated 3,000 acres, Johnson County Emergency Management said at around 2 p.m. Monday. The fire is being called the TW Fire and is burning off of Tipperary Road near Buffalo in sagebrush and grass. Ninety-one firefighters are assigned to the fire along with aerial support, Johnson County Emergency Management said. The fire is on a mixture of private, state and federal lands.

