Santa Fe to host town hall on homeless encampments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will host a town hall discussion on homeless encampments on August 30. The city says the goal is to have a respectful discussion on how unsanctioned camping is impacting the community.

Like Albuquerque , Santa Fe has explored the idea of safe outdoor spaces for the homeless but also like Albuquerque, they’ve received significant pushback from the community. The town hall will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a location will be announced later. To register for the event, email armares@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-6520.

