4 Ky. teens have taken their mullets big time. Here’s how to vote in national contest

Voters still have time to support four Kentucky teenagers hoping to advance in the USA Mullet Championships showcasing their majestic styles.

The state is well represented in the finals of the 2022 teens division of the competition, with four of 11 contestants from Kentucky. They include Josh Scott of Frankfort, Dayson Sinkhorn of Danville, Cash McCoy of Ulysses and Leonard Brown of Artemus.

The deadline for voting is Friday, Aug. 19 at noon. You can vote at mulletchamp.com.

Scott, 16-year-old junior at Western Hills High School, was in fourth place and gunning to make the top three as of Thursday morning. In a message to the Herald-Leader, his mother, Lisa Scott, said he plans to donate half of his contest earnings to his church and the other half to Eastern Kentucky flood victims .

In a follow-up email Thursday, Josh Scott wrote that he’d be encouraged if any of the other Kentucky contestants advanced in the competition.

“I would love to place because I can take the money and do something with it to inspire others. I can do good. That’s what it’s all about for me,” he wrote.

Josh Scott USA Mullet Championships

Cash McCoy USA Mullet Championships

Dayson Sink USA Mullet Championships

Leonard Brown USA Mullet Championships

Sinkhorn is currently in seventh place, McCoy in fifth and Brown in ninth.

Reached via Facebook message Thursday, Sinkhorn was humble about his chances and said he appreciated the opportunity to compete.

“I don’t think there [is] a chance for this Kentucky boy to pull it into the top 3. This round of voting has been lil more difficult. It’s been fun though. Good luck to the top 3 moving on,” Sinkhorn told the Herald-Leader.

Four Kentucky teens are competing in the USA Mullet Championships. They include Josh Scott, of Frankfort; Cash McCoy, of Ulysses; Dayson Sinkhorn, of Sinkhorn and Leonard Brown of Artemus. USA Mullet Championships

More than 20 Kentucky residents competed in the USA Mullet Championships, competition staff previously told the Herald-Leader in a Facebook message.

The other two Kentucky contestants could not be reached immediately.

‘Kentucky waterfall’ is making waves in a national mullet contest. Here’s how to vote

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Loading…