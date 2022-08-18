ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT gives update on Abilene road projects, including 5-lane FM 1750

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1VmK_0hMXyEsp00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation has provided updates on several road projects in Abilene, including one that would widen a part of FM 1750 to 5 lanes.

TxDOT gave the updates at the Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization’s board meeting August 16.

Here’s what they had to say about the following projects:

FM 1750

TxDOT is currently working on a project that would make FM 1750 five lanes in the area from Industrial Blvd to Colony Hill Road. These five lanes will include a constant left turn lane. This project, which is in early planning stages, was started due to a noticeable increase in traffic on this portion of FM 1750 over the past 5 years. TxDOT is hopeful additional lanes will improve traffic flow and decrease the number of crashes. A start date has not yet been decided.

State Hwy 351 and Ambler Avenue

A current TxDOT project that is underway at Hwy 351 and Ambler Avenue is almost complete. Final stages include sign details and finishing up signal lights, including ones on Judge Ely Blvd. New pedestrian signals will also be installed once the sidewalk work is done. TxDOT estimates this project will be done by mid-September.

FM 600

The last project, which is along FM 600, is finally underway again after being halted due to supply chain issues. Galvanized anchor bolts that were on back order have come in and the work, including seal coating along this road from the Jones County line to I-20, should also be complete by mid-September.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more ews about road projects in the Abilene area and surrounding Big Country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Abilene#Traffic Accident#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

EXPLAINER: How parents can control reading materials, new Abilene library cards with restrictions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In light of recent reports of controversial books found in the children’s section of Abilene Public Libraries, City Council will be discussing potential major changes to some of the library’s policies, seeing more responsibility fall on parents. Local parent, Kaitlyn Addison said she and her little ones visit the Abilene Public […]
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Abilene firefighters rush to extinguish semi-truck on fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy black smoke could be seen along Interstate 20 this evening as firefighters from the Abilene Fire Department extinguished flames from a semi-truck. According to the Abilene Police Department, APD and the Abilene Fire Department responded to the Lonestar Truck Group located at 502 W Overland Trail around 7:45 pm where […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

TIRZ requests additional half million dollars for Cypress Street renovation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board (TIRZ) has voted to move ahead with the renovation of Cypress Street. The board recommended to Council Thursday that more than $500,000 in TIRZ funds be designated to the project – with the additional $300,000 being requested through City Council. “I think it’s going […]
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week. The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage […]
BigCountryHomepage

6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
BigCountryHomepage

National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Even though school is now in session, it’s still summertime and what is synonymous with summer? Ice cream. Lucky for us, Abilene has some of the best ice cream around! According to National Day Calendar, Ice Cream Day started back in 1934 during Memorial Day weekend in New York. A story […]
BigCountryHomepage

Adventure Cove wraps up summer swim season with Doggie Splash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Calling all water dogs! Adventure Cove is wrapping up its season with Doggie Splash. Adventure Cove’s final summer event is still some time out, just days before it’s officially the fall season. Saturday, September 10 dogs can splash around at Abilene’s aquatic park for $3.00, and their humans get in free! […]
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: $5.6 mil. remodel wraps up at YMCA Abilene-Redbud, new programs added

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After three years of fundraising, three years of renovations and $5.6 million dollars, Redbud’s YMCA has been revived. The 1980s-era facility got a modern makeover and some new programs. The project was fully funded in March of 2019, all through donations. Since then, the YMCA’s undergone hefty remodeling, and experienced some […]
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy