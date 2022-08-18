Read full article on original website
Related
Greensboro officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. […]
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital in critical condition, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 1:27 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on East 17th Street when they were told a woman was unconscious behind a house. […]
High Point shooting sparks investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
Woman dies after being set on fire in Winston-Salem by son, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire. Arriving officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 20-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 20-year-old man. A silver alert has been issued for Brandon Denard Crosby. According to investigators, Crosby was last seen on Burton Street around 4 a.m. last Thursday. Police describe him as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with medium length...
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on E. Devonshire St. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot dead and another man was injured in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting around 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street. When officers arrived, they found...
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
72-year-old man killed while crossing the street in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South University Parkway near East Green Drive a little after 9 p.m. Sunday. As fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver...
Teen arrested in connection to death of Greensboro woman, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault. […]
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
Police trying to identify person killed by car on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 421 southbound, near Linville Road. Investigators say a person was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 when he […]
Juvenile in car shot multiple times in Winston-Salem on Brandemere Lane, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to the hospital on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 2:01 p.m., officers were sent to the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane when they were told about a gun being fired. A juvenile victim was a passenger in […]
NC inmate to face new charges after 2 detention officers seriously injured in attack
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate will be charged after allegedly attacking two county detention officers on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On Wednesday, after watching a video of the assault, O’Neill said that he agrees with Kimbrough that Matthew West, 24, […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0