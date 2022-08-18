ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. […]
High Point shooting sparks investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
Woman dies after being set on fire in Winston-Salem by son, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire. Arriving officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker […]
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
72-year-old man killed while crossing the street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South University Parkway near East Green Drive a little after 9 p.m. Sunday. As fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver...
Teen arrested in connection to death of Greensboro woman, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault. […]
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting.  Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
Police trying to identify person killed by car on US 421 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 421 southbound, near Linville Road. Investigators say a person was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 when he […]
