W.C. “Bugs” Turner, 78 of Hopkinsville
There are no services scheduled for 78 year-old W.C. “Bugs” Turner, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Johnson, 67 of Guthrie
A celebration of life and remembrance memorial for 67-year-old Edith Johnson of Guthrie will be Saturday, August 27 at 3pm at 338 East Park Street in Guthrie. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Margaret Stoneham Lacy, 93 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Margaret Stoneham Lacy, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, August 25 at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11.
Avery Richie Named 2022 Country Ham Scholarship Winner
A Caldwell County High School senior was recently named the Kentucky 4-H Country Ham Scholarship winner. University of Kentucky Meat Sciences Professor Dr. Gregg Rentfrow presented the scholarship to Avery Ritchey at the Kentucky Commodity Breakfast on the opening day of the Kentucky State Fair August 18. Ritchey says she...
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
Cattleman’s Rodeo Attracts Great Crowds
The competition was tough and the fans were excited for the annual Christian County Cattleman’s Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Hopkinsville. The rodeo was put on by Lonestar Rodeo Company, with Rachel Boyd noting this year’s event attracted competitors from several states....
Todd Superintendent Named Healthy Kentucky Champion
The Todd County School District superintendent has been named one of seven people in the 2022 class of Healthy Kentucky Champions by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The award recognizes people dedicated to improving the health of Kentuckians at a community or state level. Mark Thomas was instrumental in...
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
Cadiz Native Serving On The USS The Sullivans
A Cadiz native is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans. Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Cox, a native of Cadiz and a 2014 graduate of Trigg County High School, serves in the U.S. Navy and works on the ship’s mechanical systems as a machinist’s mate responsible for working in auxiliaries, which includes refrigeration systems, air conditioning, and hydraulics.
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attempted Theft Of A Vehicle
A Hopkinsville man was charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle on West 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a suspicious person and located Edward Gilstrap who was identified as the person attempting to hotwire a motorcycle. He was...
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
Seasonal Temps Expected this Week
This week could produce some of the most seasonal weather of the summer as temperatures make one more push toward 90 degrees. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above normal through the week with the humidity increasing. With thousands of people expected...
Crofton Man Rushed To Hospital After ATV Crash
A Crofton man was injured in an ATV crash on Poole Mill Road at West Princeton Street in Crofton Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Daniel Crick was found unresponsive with an ATV on top of him by the Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell just before midnight.
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on South Clay Street led to the owner of the vehicle being charged with possession of drugs Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during a traffic stop for a seat belt and turn signal violation the owner of the vehicle 41-year-old Selwyn Jackson showed up and admitted to drugs being in the vehicle.
