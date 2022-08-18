ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding purse thief

The TPSO Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male shown below that was captured on video surveillance on August 16, 2022 at the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany, LA. The store owner states that his mother was working...
L'Observateur

St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery

Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
NOLA.com

In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends

A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
cenlanow.com

Slidell PD: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday. The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus. SPD...
an17.com

CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
WDSU

Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
fox8live.com

Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
WWL

Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
WWL-AMFM

Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide

Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.

