Louisiana man arrested after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the late night surveillance, a detective saw […]
WDSU
Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
WDSU
Stella Worley Middle School teacher aide facing first-degree rape involving a minor charge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a teacher's aide at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested for an incident involving a minor. Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a minor. She faces a charge of first-degree rape. Chief of Staff of Jefferson Parish Schools,...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding purse thief
The TPSO Organized Retail Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male shown below that was captured on video surveillance on August 16, 2022 at the Best Stop on Whiskey Ln in Natalbany, LA. The store owner states that his mother was working...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
WDSU
Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of stealing almost a $1,000 worth of purses
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who is being accused of stealing Michael Kors purses from a local store in Natalbany. According to deputies, the suspect stole three purses, valued at $300 a piece, from the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane on Aug. 16.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
Northshore cops chase stolen vehicle, arrest felon
Covington Police booked a suspect into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday after a chase Saturday. “A Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
cenlanow.com
Slidell PD: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday. The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus. SPD...
an17.com
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
WDSU
Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire
HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff suffers 'medical emergency,' under doctors care
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep the sheriff in their thoughts after he suffered a medical emergency. According to a post by the sheriff's office, Sheriff Craig Webre suffered a medical emergency Sunday night and is now under a doctor's care.
fox8live.com
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
New Orleans violence continues with shootings, stabbing, carjackings
A violent weekend in New Orleans continues with four more shootings, two carjackings, and a stabbing. At least 11 people have been shot in New Orleans since Friday night.
