NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Reporter reveals Ravens’ latest contract offer to Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens for a while now, and the Ravens’ reported recent offer may be a good sign that a deal between the two sides will eventually be reached. During FOX’s pregame show prior to Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens preseason...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones suffers knee injury in preseason game vs. Cardinals
Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 24-17 preseason win against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Jones suffered a “hyperextension” and will be out for the rest of the preseason, but the third-round draft pick avoided serious injury. “It’s not going to keep him out for an extended ...
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
247Sports
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
