Register Citizen
Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT
NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges
HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
Springfield man with 98 past arraignments arrested again; ‘This is beyond a repeat criminal offender,’ Mayor Sarno says
Police arrested Springfield resident John Larder, 51, on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100, according to the Springfield Police Department. Prior to Larder’s arrest, police said he...
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
ATV rider arrested after allegedly riding in Blunt Park and shoving elderly person
A Springfield man operating an ATV in the city was arrested Sunday afternoon while police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
amherstbulletin.com
NJ man arrested for allegedly conning woman into buying $330K in gold bars at Hadley jeweler
HADLEY — A joint investigation by the FBI and Hadley police this week led to the arrest of a New Jersey man who allegedly convinced an Athol woman to buy $330,000 of gold bars from a local jewelry store in Hadley. Gaurang Contractor, 38, pleaded not guilty in Eastern...
iheart.com
State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash
A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
Ware man pleads guilty to drug possession, negligent driving
A Ware man pled guilty to drug possession and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Northampton Superior Court on August 17.
One seriously injured, one with minor injuries in Vernon tractor trailer collision
VERNON, Conn. — State police are investigating a collision between two tractor trailers in Vernon this morning that left one driver seriously injured and the other with minor injuries. Around 7:30 a.m., the Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and the Connecticut State Police responded to a serious...
SUV crashes into building off Berlin Turnpike
An SUV crashed into a building off the Berlin Turnpike late Sunday night, Newington police said.
Windsor man charged with shooting Buckland Hills Mall store guard faces judge
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Windsor man accused of shooting a mall security guard after shoplifting at a department store in Manchester appeared before a judge on Monday as more details into the shooting were uncovered. Richard LaPlante, 30, turned himself in Saturday night in connection with the shooting outside...
NECN
Man Charged in Roommate's Stabbing Death in Northampton Held Without Bail
An accused murderer pleaded not guilty Friday before a Superior Court judge in Hampshire County, Massachusetts. Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, has been charged in the July stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz. Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton on July 10, where they found the 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release at the time.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
