Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT

NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash

A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash

A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
Man Charged in Roommate's Stabbing Death in Northampton Held Without Bail

An accused murderer pleaded not guilty Friday before a Superior Court judge in Hampshire County, Massachusetts. Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, has been charged in the July stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz. Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton on July 10, where they found the 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release at the time.
