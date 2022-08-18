Read full article on original website
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho
In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
Is It Really Illegal to Drive Barefoot?
Idaho Has Crazy Neighbors: Weird Laws in California & Utah [gallery]. Scroll on for a gallery of laws in California & Utah that range from the entertaining to the ERMERGERD. Drivers vs Cyclists. One of America's greatest rivalries. Two people who seem unable or unwilling to get along and co-exist. To ensure you are the best driver you can be, or the best biker you can be, regardless of where you fall on the issue, it's best that you know the rules of the road. Let's get to them.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Idaho Potatoes Are Winning Awards Across the Country?
Finally! I love hearing about our Idaho potatoes from other states. I mean, personally I can’t take any credit for that because I’m no farmer... but it still makes me really happy to be from a state that provides so much for the rest of the country. And if you didn’t know, we provide a lot more than just potatoes — keep scrolling for a list of all the things Idaho farmers bring to the table.
Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho
Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers
You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Idaho gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
