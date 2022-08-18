Read full article on original website
Judge allows exceptions to house arrest for suspect tied to 2021 Dallas robbery, murder outside Costco
DALLAS — Note: The video above was uploaded in April 2022. A county judge has ruled to continue a house arrest order for one of the four suspects connected to a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of a father of five. Judge Grace Lewis, who was filling...
Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dallas
Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle at approximately 5:09 a.m. A man was running eastbound in the 6900 block of Lake...
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
1 killed, another wounded after shooting outside 7-Eleven in Deep Ellum
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum. Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.He's described as a Latin male, between 20-30 years old. Dallas Police officers working in Deep Ellum found Burns lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man who had run around the corner shot in the leg. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital.Burns died at the scene. The other victim, also 26, was treated at the hospital.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
Derek Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him, when he was shot and killed. Witnesses said the shooting was about smoking cigarettes.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating
DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police
According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mansfield ISD Investigating Ransomeware Attack
The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a ransomware attack that disrupted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators say. In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said the cyberattack caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district's website, Skyward online administration software, email and phone systems.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Dallas Club: Police
Three people were shot leaving a club early Saturday morning, police say. At about 2:00 a.m., off-duty officers were working in the 200 block of Llewelyn when a crowd argument began in a parking lot outside. According to police, two vehicles fired into the crowd while driving off. One of...
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
abc17news.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto. The suspected gunman is in custody. Huerta says 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn was shot and wounded by another customer and later arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the bar. Authorities say he ended up crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights. Huerta says witnesses told police the two men argued about lounge rules before the shooting. Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.
